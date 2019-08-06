Cinedigm Presents New Fully Curated Stand Up Version of OTT Channel Comedy Dynamics on the XUMO Streaming TV Service





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today the updated launch of a fully-curated linear version of the digital OTT outlet Comedy Dynamics, available now on the XUMO streaming television service. Comedy Dynamics' programming previously featured movies, series, original content, and award-winning specials. Beginning today, the linear channel will deliver a more robust approach, presenting 24/7 stand-up comedy specials carefully curated by Comedy Dynamics staff.



Comedy Dynamics is directly available in more than 35 million homes across the nation via XUMO's multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. The network will be expanding its footprint even further in the coming weeks, with more distribution partners being announced shortly. In addition to Comedy Dynamics, XUMO carries fellow Cinedigm properties Combat Go, CONtv, Docurama, and Dove Channel.

Founded in 2008, Comedy Dynamics has emerged as the largest independent producers of stand-up comedy content in the United States, and home to the number one comedy audio catalog in the industry. With this new linear network, XUMO users can enjoy Comedy Dynamic's plethora of award-winning specials, both classic and modern, starring some of stand-up's most iconic performers. XUMO viewers can easily access On Demand titles from Comedy Dynamics by clicking the XUMO button incorporated in the remote controls of select VIZIO smart TVs, or through native integrations such as Channel Plus for LG smart TVs and the virtual input available for both Hisense and Sharp smart TVs. Comedy Dynamics content will also be available online and on mobile devices via the XUMO app for iOS and Android, among others.

Programming highlights include all-star stand-up specials from the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, David Cross, Gary Gulman, Maria Bamford, Mike Birbiglia, Bill Hicks, Cameron Esposito, Tim Allen, D.L. Hughley, Bryan Callen, Bob Saget, Marc Maron, Jeff Dunham, Janeane Garofalo, Lil Rel Howery and more.

Comedy Dynamics will also present a slate of programming blocks highlighting a series of different themes each month that include content specific to Back to School, Labor Day, Grandparent's Day, Halloween and more. In addition to holiday specific content, Comedy Dynamics will also focus on celebrating culture with blocks of comedy dedicated to showcasing stars from across the globe.

"Cinedigm is proud to continue our partnership with XUMO, as we update Comedy Dynamics as a 24/7 linear channel completely devoted to stand-up comedy specials," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "Stand-up comedy has, arguably, never been more popular, with filmed specials enjoying record ratings and comedy clubs filled to capacity every night. Viewers are hungry for high-quality comedy content, and Comedy Dynamics is leading the way—revolutionizing the television landscape with hundreds of hours of award-winning hit specials from an eclectic mix of groundbreaking legends and rising superstars."

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 160 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 35 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today's entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT COMEDY DYNAMICS

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu, There's… Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, and Hulu's Coming To The Stage. In 2018, Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters starting with the acclaimed documentary, Poop Talk. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics' releases have been Grammy-nominated, including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. For more information, visit www.comedydynamics.com.

