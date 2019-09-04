Cinedigm Announces Promotion of Tony Huidor to Senior Vice President of Products & Technology and General Manager of Digital Networks



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today the promotion of Tony Huidor to Senior Vice President of Products & Technology, as well as General Manager of Digital Networks. A seasoned industry executive with more than 25 years of experience within the entertainment industry focused on new media, Huidor has served as Vice President of Digital Operations at Cinedigm for the past 5 years.



"Tony has been instrumental in growing and shaping Cinedigm's digital business, as well as the driving force in the creation and development of the company's flagship digital distribution platform, Matchpoint. We are thrilled to recognize the tremendous value and extensive expertise Tony brings to Cinedigm with this well-deserved promotion," said Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks. "As we continue to focus on the fast growing and ever evolving video streaming business, Tony will continue to serve in a critical role both strategically and executionally in helping Cinedigm adapt and excel in this competitive landscape."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Products & Technology, Huidor is responsible for managing product development across all consumer-facing mobile, web, set-top and Connected TV applications that power the company's numerous ad-supported and subscription-based video streaming services. In addition, he is tasked with developing and implementing enterprise-level platforms and systems designed to streamline and scale the business while reducing the costs related to the production, optimization and distribution of all digital content and assets required by these OTT services. In his role as General Manager of Digital Networks, Huidor will oversee and manage overall operations of the company's various owned & operated channels and services as well as expanding its licensed video channels and services business. In addition, he will continue to drive further adoption of Cinedigm's Matchpoint platform through a variety of strategic new partnerships and licensing agreements.

"Cinedigm has a strong legacy as a pioneer in the entertainment industry - starting with its roots in theatrical exhibition through its key role as the leading independent distributor up to its current role as a leading player in the emerging OTT ecosystem -- since the beginning. Now, with such a firm foundation established across the entire video streaming space, I am excited to continue working with Erick on leading the company's OTT efforts and expanding our business," Huidor said. "It's an exciting time in the rapidly evolving media distribution business and I'm excited to embrace the challenges ahead and furthering Cinedigm's pioneering work in this space."

Huidor has worked in various executive roles within the music and movie industry overseeing digital production across a variety of product types including music, video, mobile apps, games and other content production; he brings extensive understanding of the special considerations and requirements for creating and developing content for emerging platforms.

Previous to joining Cinedigm, Huidor served as Vice President of Technical Product Development for Universal Music Group Distribution, as well as Vice President of Product Development & Operations for Universal Music Group. Prior to working for Universal Music Group, Tony served as Director of Product Development for the Walt Disney Internet Group where he oversaw and led all mobile content production worldwide. Before arriving at Disney, he worked for the online unit of E! Entertainment Television and began his career at Philips Interactive Media, the multimedia arm of consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics, where he led development and production of dozens of games and interactive entertainment titles.

Tony earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

