Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller "AWAKE" on Digital and VOD August 16





LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has released the official trailer for its recently acquired crime thriller, AWAKE. The film will release on digital and VOD on August 16, with a Blu-ray™ and DVD release to follow on September 24, 2019.



Jonathan Rhys Meyers (VIKINGS, MATCH POINT) and Francesca Eastwood (OUTLAWS AND ANGELS, M.F.A.) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller written by Elana Zeltser and directed by Alex Cher, a veteran Russian director and co-director Fedor Lyass making their English language feature debut with the film. Additional cast members include veteran actors Malik Yoba (NEW YORK UNDERCOVER) and William Forsythe (THE DEVIL'S REJECTS).

AWAKE centers on a man (Meyers) who wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or why he is there, but quickly learns he's the lead suspect in a series of murders and is now wanted by the police. With the help of a trusting nurse (Eastwood), he manages to stay one step ahead of the detectives hunting him down. As he uncovers some hard truths about his past, he quickly realizes some nightmares happen after you're awake.

"Under Aleksandr's skillful direction, AWAKE is a heart-pounding, stylish thriller featuring terrific performances from Jonathan and Francesca, along with strong supporting turns from Malik and William," said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions for Cinedigm. "With a suspenseful plot filled with twists and turns, the film will keep audiences guessing until the very end."

"Having worked with Cinedigm on many pictures over the years, I've always been impressed with the experience, creativity and commercial sensibilities of their marketing and sales teams," said VMI Worldwide founder Andre Relis. "They have a strong track record of success with high impact thrillers, and we are excited to partner with them on AWAKE.

AWAKE was produced by Katerina Valenti, Andre Relis and Jessica Bennett. Executive producers include Alex Cher, Luke Taylor, Patrick DePeters, and Matthew Helderman. Financing for the film was provided by Bondit Media Capital and Archer Film Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, with Andre Relis from VMI Worldwide

SYNOPSIS

On a quiet evening, a shabby beige sedan speeds down a country highway. Dust and gravel fly through the air when suddenly the car slides out of control into a ravine. Later a man wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. His nurse Diana (Francesca Eastwood) is unable to find any identification and refers to him as John Doe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The police barge into the hospital, accusing John of being a serial killer responsible for the murder of several young women in the area. As the Sergeant ushers John into a private room for questioning, he manages to escape with the help of Diana, who is convinced of his innocence. The fugitives then set off for the last crime scene in search of clues and answers to clear John's name but the benevolent nurse will soon uncover the shocking truth behind the amnesiac's identity and the web of deceit that will lead him to a final fight for his survival.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Film Release:August 16, 2019

Written by: Elana Zeltser

Directed by: Alex Cher, Fedor Lyass

Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Francesca Eastwood, Malik Yoba, William Forsythe

Running Time: 92 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchawake/

Embeddable Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/n8ZMB4BEnfE



ABOUT VMI WORLDWIDE

VMI Worldwide is one of the leading, intercontinental sales, film finance and production companies based in the heart of the movie making capital of the world, Hollywood, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, VMI has an impeccable reputation in the industry by building a strong collaborative and transparent relationship with filmmakers, financiers, and distributors. VMI's mandate is to support high quality independent filmmaking from all sides of the spectrum. By bringing together visionary talented filmmakers and collaborating with financiers and distributors, VMI empowers its filmmakers by providing the support needed to facilitate production. VMI's goal is to establish long-term partnerships by building strong and honest relationships, while acquiring and producing cast driven, commercial and marketable feature films, documentaries and TV content.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today's entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

