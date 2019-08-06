ChromaDex Adds Top Talent to its Leadership Team



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age, announced today three strategic hires to its executive team.



Joining the company are Megan Jordan as Chief Communications Officer & Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs, Dr. Andrew Shao as Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, and Alberto Bottene as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

"ChromaDex has enjoyed significant growth but the opportunity for Tru Niagen is just beginning," said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. "These accomplished professionals will help sustain the momentum by raising our brand awareness, leveraging our deep science, and ensuring regulatory compliance as we expand into new markets."

As Chief Communications Officer, Jordan is a member of the executive leadership team and reports directly to CEO Rob Fried. She leads ChromaDex's communications function globally, including internal/external communications, public affairs, executive communications, and public relations. Jordan has been leading the communications function as a contractor since February, making it a seamless transition.

Jordan brings decades of experience to her role, having led corporate communications for Herbalife Nutrition and Southern California Edison. Previously as an agency executive with agencies MSLGroup, Cohn & Wolfe, and Zeno Group, Jordan launched products and drove brand awareness for clients Nestle, General Motors, Hilton, Kia and Philips, among others. A graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), Jordan serves on the Public Relations Board of Advisors for USC's Annenberg School of Communications & Journalism and is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the communications for ChromaDex and its flagship product Tru Niagen which represent a scientific breakthrough that has the potential to impact the health of people around the world," said Jordan.

Also joining the Company this week is Dr. Andrew Shao, Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, reporting directly to ChromaDex Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Matthew Roberts. Dr. Shao has deep experience within the industry, having led similar functions for the Council for Responsible Nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition, and Amway's Nutrilite, among others. A graduate of Tufts and Brandeis, he has published more than 60 articles, and serves on the editorial board of various peer review publications including The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, the Journal of Dietary Supplements, and Advances in Nutrition.

"I'm truly excited to be joining a dynamic and passionate group at ChromaDex and look forward to helping them leverage science to achieve their vision," said Dr. Shao.

Alberto Bottene joins the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, the role recently vacated by Will Black who retired from his official capacity in June but remains a valued consultant. Bottene is a global executive with over 30 years of domestic and international business experience in launching, building and managing new markets in the health, beauty and supplements space. He was a key driver behind the growth of Wella AG in Latin America as well as Guthy-Renker's worldwide expansion. Fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese and a graduate of Thunderbird, The American Graduate School of International Management, Bottene brings his experience and knowledge of both domestic and international markets to ChromaDex to help propel the growth of existing and new markets.

"I am eager to join such an innovative company that is bringing to market this scientific breakthrough destined to change how consumers view aging. We are just scratching the surface of Tru Niagen's future potential," said Bottene.

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient ("NDI") notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe ("GRAS").

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

