Christmas Film Heads New Content Slate Announced By Big Screen Entertainment Group





HOLLYWOOD, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas is coming early courtesy of a festive family movie now being developed by Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG).



THE KEY TO CHRISTMAS is a seasonal adventure about kids hunting for treasure while trying to stay one step ahead of the bad guys. The family friendly film was optioned from writer Angela Fratto and will be directed and produced by Big Screen's Kimberley Kates and Stephen Eckelberry.

"Christmas movies, if they are as good as this, are a wise investment because the best ones are watched again and again over many years," said BSEG's Head of Development, Sandro Monetti.

The new film is part of a burst of activity at the busy distribution and production company based in Los Angeles.

A string of shows are being developed for Big Screen's streaming channel, a beta version of which is set to launch at the end of August.

The Secret Diary of Marilyn Monroe, Movie Talk and Hollywood Conspiracies will be among the original programming complimenting the extensive film library to be offered on VOD platform Big Screen Streaming as the company looks to increase market share in the changing media landscape.

Other original content in development from BSEG includes Avenger Field, a television drama series about daring female pilots in WW2 and This Gets Ruff, a dark comedy film about a former child star.

BSEG's Hidden Chambers is currently streaming on Facebook and Instagram.

Sandro will be representing Big Screen at the giant San Diego Comic Con event this week in San Diego, taking meetings and seeking new projects at the influential convention.

About Big Screen Entertainment ( BSEG )

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 14 years old this year. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

