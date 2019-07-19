Quantcast

See headlines for CCBC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 11:00:00 AM EDT


    CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC:CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with net earnings of $787 thousand, or an increase of 48%, compared with net income of $531 thousand for the same quarter last year.  Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.24 for the same quarter 2018, respectively.   

    Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The economic strength of the Inland Empire is supporting tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank, and the second quarter marked new record levels for total assets, loans, revenue and net earnings.  In general, this is a very good time for the Bank and we are pleased and excited about the future.

    "Also, on May 15th the Board of Directors approved a 20% stock dividend. The dividend was issued on or about July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.  The dividend increased the number of outstanding shares of the Company by 371,676 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,230,808. This is the Company's fifth stock dividend since inception in 2000."

    Financial Condition

    At June 30, 2019, total assets were $216.9 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 7.4% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits increased by 3.6% or $6.2 million during the second quarter to $177.2 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company's core deposits represent 94.3% of the total deposits.

    Gross loans increased by 6.0% or $7.8 million as of June 30, 2019 to $140.0 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018.  The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018, respectively.  OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

    Earnings

    The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $244 thousand or 13.4%.  Average interest-earning assets were $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $173.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $88.6.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.21% for the second quarter of 2018.

    Non-interest income totaled $566 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, or an increase of 52.5% as compared with $371.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $100 thousand or 33.5% to $398 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.

    General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year.  The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $960 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $44 thousand or 36% to $165 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 from $122 thousand for the same period last year.  The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

    Income tax expense was $281 thousand which represents an increase of $69 thousand or 32.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $212.4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 26.3% and 28.6%, respectively. 

    Forward-Looking Statements

    The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

    Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

      CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
      CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
      June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018  
         
        June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
        (unaudited)   (audited)  
      ASSETS:        
      Cash and due from banks   5,524,564     $   25,451,866    
      Federal funds sold   14,625,000         -     
      Total cash and cash equivalents   20,149,564       25,451,866    
               
      Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   1,988,000         1,988,000    
      Investment securities available for sale   9,493,033       5,914,736    
      Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $35,242,399 at June 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)   34,962,262       26,623,343    
      Total investments   46,443,295       34,526,079    
      Loans        
      Real estate   112,878,664       107,902,821    
      Commercial   26,958,138       24,029,989    
      Installment   226,760       241,077    
      Gross loans   140,063,562       132,173,887    
      Unearned fees and discounts   (326,551 )     (345,054 )  
      Loans net of unearned fees and discount   139,737,011       131,828,833    
      Allowance for loan losses   (2,389,973 )     (2,292,478 )  
       Net loans   137,347,038       129,536,355    
               
      Fixed assets, net   5,966,200       6,063,350    
      Accrued interest receivable   683,502       585,506    
      Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,440,900       1,248,400    
      Bank-owned life insurance   3,532,250       3,484,885    
      Other assets   1,389,057       1,091,805    
      Total assets $   216,951,806     $   201,988,246    
               
      LIABILITIES:        
      Deposits        
      Non-interest bearing  $   82,803,339     $   83,237,014    
      Interest bearing        
      NOW and money market   69,572,350       66,046,085    
      Savings   10,158,426       9,870,263    
      Time deposits less than $250,000   9,512,052       4,191,717    
      Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   5,158,089       7,674,742    
      Total deposits   177,204,256       171,019,821    
               
      Accrued interest payable   166,636       64,794    
      Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     12,000,000         5,000,000    
      Accrued expenses & other payables   1,299,075       1,101,417    
      Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000    
      Total liabilities   193,762,967       180,279,032    
               
      SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
      Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 1,859,132 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.        
             
        10,502,557       10,502,557    
      Retained earnings   12,663,233       11,251,915    
      Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   23,049       (45,258 )  
      Total shareholders' equity   23,188,839       21,709,214    
      Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $   216,951,806     $   201,988,246    
               
               

     

      CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
      CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME  
         
        For the three months ended   For the year ended  
        June 30   June 30  
        2019   2018   2019   2018  
        (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)  
      Interest income                
      Interest and fee income on loans  $   1,976,912   $   1,746,249   $   3,928,793   $   3,406,126  
      Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits     69,291       96,963       139,702       194,687  
      Interest on time deposits in banks     12,019       3,153       23,906       7,109  
      Interest on investment securities     346,401       151,494     612,633       292,068  
      Total interest income   2,404,623     1,997,859     4,705,034     3,899,990  
                       
      Interest Expense                
      Interest on deposits   236,598     144,238     453,614     231,482  
      Other borrowings   101,539     30,689     150,970     120,325  
      Total interest expense   338,137     174,927     604,584     351,807  
      Net interest income   2,066,486     1,822,932     4,100,450     3,548,183  
      Provision for loan losses     -        80,000     40,000     130,000  
                       
      Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,066,486     1,742,932     4,060,450     3,418,183  
                       
      Non-interest income                
      Service charges on deposit accounts   398,023     298,069     754,088     605,106  
      Other miscellaneous income   120,424     24,746     143,398     43,942  
      Dividend income from restricted stock   23,973     23,998     46,447     59,832  
      Income from bank-owned life insurance   23,854     24,559     47,366     49,012  
      Total non-interest income   566,274     371,372     991,299     757,892  
                       
      Non-interest expenses                
      Salaries and employee benefits   959,657     863,683     1,969,985     1,732,598  
      Occupancy and equipment   165,273     121,568     318,405     236,224  
      Data and item processing   119,999     96,653     224,898     188,288  
      Advertising and marketing   47,037     29,251     53,355     57,837  
      Legal and professional fees   32,807     39,955     66,225     73,153  
      Regulatory assessments   32,541     33,928     61,976     67,057  
      Insurance   9,108     9,005     18,112     17,563  
      Directors' fees and expenses   33,051     28,203     66,820     58,962  
      Other expenses   165,605     148,652     328,584     289,640  
      Total non-interest expenses   1,565,078     1,370,898     3,108,360     2,721,322  
      Income before income tax expense   1,067,682     743,406     1,943,389     1,454,753  
      Income tax expense   280,874     212,355     532,071     414,889  
      Net income $   786,808   $   531,051   $   1,411,318   $   1,039,864  
                       
      Basic earnings per share  $   0.35   $   0.24   $   0.63   $   0.47  
      Diluted earnings per share  $   0.35   $   0.24   $   0.63   $   0.47  
                       

     

                         
      CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
                         
          For the three months ended   For the year ended  
          June 30   June 30  
            2019       2018       2019       2018    
      KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
      (unaudited)                  
      Annualized return on average equity     13.81 %     10.46 %     12.59 %     10.36 %  
      Annualized return on average assets     1.49 %     1.12 %     1.37 %     1.10 %  
      Net interest margin     4.39 %     4.21 %     4.40 %     4.12 %  
      Core efficiency ratio     59.45 %     62.48 %     61.05 %     63.20 %  
      Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.030 %     -0.003 %     -0.04 %     -0.01 %  
                         
      AVERAGE BALANCES                  
      (thousands, unaudited)                  
      Average assets   $   211,083     $   189,902     $   206,331     $   189,214    
      Average interest-earning assets   $   188,824     $   173,847     $   188,073     $   173,687    
      Average gross loans   $   138,658     $   127,898     $   137,775     $   125,313    
      Average deposits   $   174,089     $   165,030     $   172,984     $   156,091    
      Average equity   $   22,794     $   20,307     $   22,427     $   20,065    
                         
                         
      CREDIT QUALITY   End of period          
      (unaudited)   June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018          
                         
      Non-performing loans   $   129,111     $   -            
                         
      Non-performing loans to total loans     0.09%     0.00%          
      Non-performing loans to total assets     0.06%     0.00%          
      Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.71%     1.73%          
      Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.00%     0.00%          
      Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     1851.10%     n/a          
                         
      OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                  
      (unaudited)                  
      Shareholders equity to total assets     10.69%     10.75%          
      Net loans to deposits     77.51%     75.74%          
      Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     46.73%     48.67%          
      Total capital to total risk-weighted assets     18.77%     19.19%          
      Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets     20.60%     20.93%          
      Tier 1 leverage ratio     14.63%     14.80%          
      Common equity tier 1     20.60%     20.93%          

    Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: CCBC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8213.37
    6.13  ▲  0.07%
    DJIA 27285.30
    62.33  ▲  0.23%
    S&P 500 2996.53
    1.42  ▲  0.05%
    Data as of Jul 19, 2019 | 12:21PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar