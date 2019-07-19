Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings





CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC:CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with net earnings of $787 thousand, or an increase of 48%, compared with net income of $531 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.24 for the same quarter 2018, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The economic strength of the Inland Empire is supporting tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank, and the second quarter marked new record levels for total assets, loans, revenue and net earnings. In general, this is a very good time for the Bank and we are pleased and excited about the future.

"Also, on May 15th the Board of Directors approved a 20% stock dividend. The dividend was issued on or about July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019. The dividend increased the number of outstanding shares of the Company by 371,676 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,230,808. This is the Company's fifth stock dividend since inception in 2000."

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $216.9 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 7.4% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 3.6% or $6.2 million during the second quarter to $177.2 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company's core deposits represent 94.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 6.0% or $7.8 million as of June 30, 2019 to $140.0 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018, respectively. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $244 thousand or 13.4%. Average interest-earning assets were $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $173.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $88.6.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.21% for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $566 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, or an increase of 52.5% as compared with $371.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $100 thousand or 33.5% to $398 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $960 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $44 thousand or 36% to $165 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 from $122 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $281 thousand which represents an increase of $69 thousand or 32.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $212.4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 26.3% and 28.6%, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks 5,524,564 $ 25,451,866 Federal funds sold 14,625,000 - Total cash and cash equivalents 20,149,564 25,451,866 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,988,000 1,988,000 Investment securities available for sale 9,493,033 5,914,736 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $35,242,399 at June 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018) 34,962,262 26,623,343 Total investments 46,443,295 34,526,079 Loans Real estate 112,878,664 107,902,821 Commercial 26,958,138 24,029,989 Installment 226,760 241,077 Gross loans 140,063,562 132,173,887 Unearned fees and discounts (326,551 ) (345,054 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 139,737,011 131,828,833 Allowance for loan losses (2,389,973 ) (2,292,478 ) Net loans 137,347,038 129,536,355 Fixed assets, net 5,966,200 6,063,350 Accrued interest receivable 683,502 585,506 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900 1,248,400 Bank-owned life insurance 3,532,250 3,484,885 Other assets 1,389,057 1,091,805 Total assets $ 216,951,806 $ 201,988,246 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 82,803,339 $ 83,237,014 Interest bearing NOW and money market 69,572,350 66,046,085 Savings 10,158,426 9,870,263 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,512,052 4,191,717 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 5,158,089 7,674,742 Total deposits 177,204,256 171,019,821 Accrued interest payable 166,636 64,794 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 12,000,000 5,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,299,075 1,101,417 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 193,762,967 180,279,032 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 1,859,132 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 10,502,557 10,502,557 Retained earnings 12,663,233 11,251,915 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 23,049 (45,258 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,188,839 21,709,214 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 216,951,806 $ 201,988,246

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the year ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 1,976,912 $ 1,746,249 $ 3,928,793 $ 3,406,126 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 69,291 96,963 139,702 194,687 Interest on time deposits in banks 12,019 3,153 23,906 7,109 Interest on investment securities 346,401 151,494 612,633 292,068 Total interest income 2,404,623 1,997,859 4,705,034 3,899,990 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 236,598 144,238 453,614 231,482 Other borrowings 101,539 30,689 150,970 120,325 Total interest expense 338,137 174,927 604,584 351,807 Net interest income 2,066,486 1,822,932 4,100,450 3,548,183 Provision for loan losses - 80,000 40,000 130,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,066,486 1,742,932 4,060,450 3,418,183 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 398,023 298,069 754,088 605,106 Other miscellaneous income 120,424 24,746 143,398 43,942 Dividend income from restricted stock 23,973 23,998 46,447 59,832 Income from bank-owned life insurance 23,854 24,559 47,366 49,012 Total non-interest income 566,274 371,372 991,299 757,892 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 959,657 863,683 1,969,985 1,732,598 Occupancy and equipment 165,273 121,568 318,405 236,224 Data and item processing 119,999 96,653 224,898 188,288 Advertising and marketing 47,037 29,251 53,355 57,837 Legal and professional fees 32,807 39,955 66,225 73,153 Regulatory assessments 32,541 33,928 61,976 67,057 Insurance 9,108 9,005 18,112 17,563 Directors' fees and expenses 33,051 28,203 66,820 58,962 Other expenses 165,605 148,652 328,584 289,640 Total non-interest expenses 1,565,078 1,370,898 3,108,360 2,721,322 Income before income tax expense 1,067,682 743,406 1,943,389 1,454,753 Income tax expense 280,874 212,355 532,071 414,889 Net income $ 786,808 $ 531,051 $ 1,411,318 $ 1,039,864 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.63 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.63 $ 0.47

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP For the three months ended For the year ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 13.81 % 10.46 % 12.59 % 10.36 % Annualized return on average assets 1.49 % 1.12 % 1.37 % 1.10 % Net interest margin 4.39 % 4.21 % 4.40 % 4.12 % Core efficiency ratio 59.45 % 62.48 % 61.05 % 63.20 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.030 % -0.003 % -0.04 % -0.01 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 211,083 $ 189,902 $ 206,331 $ 189,214 Average interest-earning assets $ 188,824 $ 173,847 $ 188,073 $ 173,687 Average gross loans $ 138,658 $ 127,898 $ 137,775 $ 125,313 Average deposits $ 174,089 $ 165,030 $ 172,984 $ 156,091 Average equity $ 22,794 $ 20,307 $ 22,427 $ 20,065 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Non-performing loans $ 129,111 $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.09% 0.00% Non-performing loans to total assets 0.06% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.71% 1.73% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1851.10% n/a OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 10.69% 10.75% Net loans to deposits 77.51% 75.74% Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 46.73% 48.67% Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 18.77% 19.19% Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 20.60% 20.93% Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.63% 14.80% Common equity tier 1 20.60% 20.93%

Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp