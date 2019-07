ChinaCache Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq but Plans to Appeal

BEIJING, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. ("ChinaCache" or the "Company") (Nasdaq GS:CCIH), a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, today announced that on July 2, 2019 it received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "NASDAQ") that its American depositary shares would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Notification Letter states that the staff (the "Staff") of NASDAQ has determined to deny the Company's request for an extension of time to regain compliance with the filing requirement in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Staff also cited two additional bases for delisting, which are (i) non-compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 52560(b)(1) due to the Company's failure to timely disclose certain information regarding the arrest of the Company's former chief executive officer Mr. Song Wang and the criminal investigation into the Company as well as (ii) public interest concerns pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5101 due to the failure of the Company's senior management to promptly advise the Company's board of directors of Mr. Wang's arrest and the investigation of the Company.



The Company plans to appeal this determination and will request a hearing before a NASDAQ Hearings Panel, in accordance with NASDAQ listing rules. According to the Notification Letter, hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30 to 45 days after the date of the hearing request.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. is a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China. Through its distinctive 3-tier Internet ecosystem, ChinaCache also offers Internet data center management, Internet Exchange operations and cloud hosting services.  ChinaCache's network is interconnected with the incumbent carriers as well as other local Internet & broadband service providers in China.  With two decades of experience in developing customized solutions for China's complex Internet infrastructure, ChinaCache has helped enterprises, SME clients, government agencies and other organizations enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.  To learn more about ChinaCache and how it has improved end-user experience, please visit ir.chinacache.com.

