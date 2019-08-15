Quantcast

China Index Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 10:46:00 PM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH), ("CIH" or the "Company"), the largest real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019.*

CIH's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135090
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437
Hong Kong +852 800-906-601 / +852 3018-6771
Mainland China +86 800-819-0121 / +86 400-620-8038



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on August 22, 2019 through 9:59 AM ETAugust 30, 2019. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205
Conference ID: 3595306

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates the largest real estate information and analytics service platform in China.* Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit www.chinaindexholdings.com.

* In terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points as of December 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by CIH and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: CIH-IR@fang.com

Source: China Index Holdings Limited

