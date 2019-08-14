China Green Agriculture received the Best Ingenuity award in the 2019 BAA Agriculture Conference





XI'AN, China, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) ("China Green Agriculture" or the "Company"), a company which mainly produces and distributes humic acid-based fertilizers, and agricultural products through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities in China, today announced that the Company received the Best Ingenuity award in the 2019 Business Alliance Meeting & Agriculture Expo ("the 2019 BAA Agriculture Conference" or the "Conference") on July 27th in Nanning City, China.

The 2019 BAA Agriculture Conference took place in the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center between July 25th to 27th. As one of the most influential agriculture conferences in China, the Conference attracted thousands of agriculture companies and merchants to participate globally. The Best Ingenuity prize was awarded to a number of companies to recognize their ingenuity and excellence in the agriculture industry. The Company, along with peer companies including Bayer Crop Science (China), Guangxi Tianyuan, Shenzhen Noposion Agrochemicals, and Haida Biology etc received the prize.

"This is an exciting news for us to receive the award this year," said the Company's CEO, Mr. Zhuoyu Li. "The award confirms our commitment to our customers and encourages us to continue to serve their changing needs."

About China Green Agriculture, Inc.

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entities in China. For more information, visit http://www.cgagri.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company's business, products, and financial results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcement by the PRC government in August 2015 sending the yuan to a 3% devaluation and various other factors beyond the Company's control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Safe Harbor Statement and the risk factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. China Green Agriculture undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

