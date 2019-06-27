Chicago-based Psychiatrist, Dr. Fabian Carbonell, Debuts Innovative FDA-Cleared Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)



Dr. Carbonell joins practices around the country that have adopted BrainsWay's revolutionary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for MDD and OCD, providing patients in the Chicago area access to advanced treatment alternatives

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Fabian Carbonell is the first psychiatrist in Chicago to offer patients with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder the ability to be treated with BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy. Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to targeted deep structures of the brain that have a large impact on patients' symptoms.



The treatment is noninvasive with no systemic side effects and requires no hospitalization or anesthesia, allowing patients to resume normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. BrainsWay's depression helmet has been cleared by the FDA since 2013. BrainsWay recently received FDA clearance for targeting OCD, making it the first noninvasive medical device cleared to treat OCD and first TMS system to treat multiple mental health conditions.

"When addressing illnesses like Major Depressive Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder it is imperative to be mindful of any advances available for those seeking treatment," said Dr. Fabian Carbonell. "When I first learned about BrainsWay's Deep TMS helmet and the success patients have continued to experience, I became interested in utilizing the technology in my own practice. As caregivers, we need to be agile to ensure that we are giving our patients the highest chance for cessation of symptoms. I believe that BrainsWay's technology will allow me to better serve my community and am thrilled to be able to include this in our treatment options."

Dr. Carbonell serves a variety of patient populations with different psychopathology and offers comprehensive care for most behavioral health ailments. Anyone interested in Deep TMS can call Dr. Carbonell at his office at (773) 649-4255 and speak to his team, or visit his website at dtmschicago.com or http://fabiancarbonellmd.com/

About Dr. Fabian E. Carbonell, M.D.

Dr. Fabian Carbonell is a psychiatrist based in Chicago, Illinois. He trained in psychiatry at Medical College of Virginia and Harvard Medical School. He has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Carbonell brings both passion and compassion to the care he delivers, and is always looking for novel ways he can help his patients overcome the symptoms of their mental illnesses. His attention to patients' feelings and their long-term treatment goals has made him one of the premier psychiatrists in Chicago, as well as the United States.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ:BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company's device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

201-465-8008

Source: Dr. Fabian E. Carbonell, M.D.