Chiasma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today announced that Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. William Ludlam, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 8-10 in New York. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10 from 9:10-9:35am ET.



About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the Company reported positive topline data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade named Mycapssa, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, The Company reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. Mycapssa, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chiasma.com.

Contact:

