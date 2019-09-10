CHF Solutions, Inc. to Exhibit at the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America





EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) today announced it would be exhibiting at the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America from September 14-16, 2019. The conference is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. The company will be exhibiting at booth #217 in the Pennsylvania Convention Center.



About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company is dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding its activities in connection with the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

