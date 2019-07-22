Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.0 Million, or $1.02 per Share





ELMIRA, N.Y., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq:CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.0 million, or $1.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.52 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.



Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings for 2019. Our results are a direct reflection of our focused approach to managing interest rate sensitivity, liquidity, and efficiency while positioning the balance sheet for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. Our net interest margin remains steady, even though there is downward pressure due to the increasing costs of obtaining deposits. We are looking forward to the benefits of a stronger balance sheet and capital ratios that will provide us with the opportunity to support continued growth."

Second Quarter Highlights1

Provision for loan losses decreased $2.2 million, or 93.6%





Total shareholders' equity increased $13.4 million, or 8.1%





Total equity to total assets ratio increased to 10.18% at June 30, 2019





Dividends declared during the second quarter of 2019 were $0.26 per share

A more detailed summary of financial performance follows.



1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for June 30, 2019 versus December 31, 2018. Income statement comparisons are calculated for the second quarter of 2019 versus the second quarter of 2018.

2nd Quarter 2019 vs 2nd Quarter 2018



Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.1 million compared with $15.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.6%, due primarily to a $0.8 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $0.7 million increase in total interest expense. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.3 million and interest from interest-earning deposits increased $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.9 million, while interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.69% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 3.73% for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 13 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $28.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to average annualized yield increases of 155 basis points on interest-earning deposits, 19 basis points on commercial loans, 34 basis points on consumer loans and 12 basis points on taxable securities, due to rising interest rates, along with a $77.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on average interest-bearing deposits, including promotional rates on time deposits, offset by a $36.3 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.1 million compared with $5.3 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 4.5%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to a decrease of $0.4 million in other non-interest income, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in Wealth Management Group fee ("WMG") income. The decrease in other non-interest income was due primarily to the $0.2 million decrease in swap fees and various other non-interest income items. The increase in WMG fee income can be mostly attributed to an increase in fees from terminating trusts.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.8 million compared with $15.0 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 7.6%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to decreases of $1.0 million in legal accruals and settlements, $0.2 million in net occupancy expenses, $0.1 million in furniture and equipment expenses, and $0.1 million in marketing and advertising expenses, offset by increases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages, $0.1 million in data process expenses, and a $0.3 million reduced credit in other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits. The decrease in legal accruals and settlements can be attributed to the settlement agreement in the matter of Fane vs. Chemung Canal Trust Company during the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net occupancy expense was due primarily to the closure of two branches in 2019. The increase in salaries and wages can be mostly attributed to annual merit increases.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.2 million compared with $0.5 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to an increase of $3.2 million in income before income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The effective income tax rate increased from 16.1% for the second quarter of 2018 to 19.8% for the second quarter of 2019.

2nd Quarter 2019 vs 1st Quarter 2019



Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.1 million compared with $15.2 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.4%, due primarily to a $0.1 million increase in total interest expense. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.1 million and interest and dividend income from investment securities increased $0.1 million, while interest from interest-earning deposits decreased $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased due primarily to a 19 basis points increase in the average cost of time deposits, along with an increase of $10.4 million in the average balance of time deposits due to promotional rates on time deposits. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.69% in the second quarter of 2019, a slight decrease of two basis points compared with 3.71% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets decreased $16.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, while the average yield on interest-earning assets was level compared to the prior quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased three basis points in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.1 million compared with $4.9 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 3.3%. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to a $0.2 million increase in WMG fee income. The increase in WMG fee income can be mostly attributed to an increase in the market value of total assets under management or administration and an increase in tax preparation fees.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.8 million compared with $13.5 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.4%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.4 million in other non-interest expense and $0.1 million in data processing expense, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in marketing and advertising expense. The increase in other non-interest expense can be mostly attributed to a $0.2 million increase in the debit card rewards program. The increase in data processing expense and the decrease in marketing and advertising expense were both related to the timing of various projects.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.2 million compared with $1.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 19.2%. The increase in income tax expense can be attributed to a $0.7 million increase in income before income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior quarter. The effective income tax rate increased from 18.8% for the first quarter of 2019 to 19.8% for the second quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality



Non-performing loans totaled $19.5 million at June 30, 2019, or 1.51% of total loans, compared with $12.3 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $19.7 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared with $12.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase in non-performing loans can be mostly attributed to two commercial mortgage relationships, offset by decreases in the residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million, a decrease of $2.2 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The decrease in the provision for loan losses can be mostly attributed to a decrease in the total loan portfolio of $46.1 million between June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019. Additionally, during 2018 there was an increase in the historical loss factor on the commercial and industrial loan portfolio, due to the charge-off of multiple large commercial loans to one borrower for $3.6 million in the second quarter. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.2 million, compared with $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.7 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $18.9 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 100.77% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 compared with 154.59% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.53% at June 30, 2019 compared with 1.44% at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $1.753 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.755 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 0.1%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to decreases of $13.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $23.5 million in total loans, offset by increases of $27.0 million in securities available for sale and $8.2 million in operating lease right-to-use assets related to the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02 Leases ("Topic 842") as of January 1, 2019.

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was due to changes in securities, loans, deposits, and borrowings. The decrease in total loans can be mostly attributed to decreases of $13.4 million in commercial mortgages, $10.7 million in indirect consumer loans and $5.2 million in other consumer loans, offset by increases of $4.7 million in commercial and agriculture loans and $1.1 million in residential mortgages. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases in the amount of $57.3 million, offset by $15.2 million in sales of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, along with maturities and paydowns.

Total liabilities were $1.575 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $1.590 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $15.7 million or 1.0%. The decrease in total liabilities can be mostly attributed to a decrease of $28.1 million in deposits, offset by increases of $8.3 million in operating lease liabilities related to the January 1, 2019 adoption of Topic 842 and $4.3 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities. The decline in deposits from $1.569 billion at December 31, 2018 to $1.541 billion at June 30, 2019 can be mostly attributed to decreases of $32.4 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits accounts and $32.9 million in money market accounts, offset by increases of $27.6 million in time deposits, due to a rate promotion, and $9.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposit accounts. The decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposit and money market accounts can be mostly attributed to an outflow of commercial deposits.

Total shareholders' equity was $178.4 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $13.4 million, or 8.1%. The increase in retained earnings of $6.9 million can be mostly attributed to earnings of $9.4 million, offset by $2.5 million in dividends declared. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.5 million can be mostly attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Also, treasury stock decreased $0.5 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation's employee benefit stock plans and directors' stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 10.18% at June 30, 2019 compared with 9.40% at December 31, 2018. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.99% at June 30, 2019 compared with 8.19% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share increased to $36.64 at June 30, 2019 from $33.99 at December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Bank's capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items



The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.838 billion at June 30, 2019, including $273.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.768 billion at December 31, 2018, including $283.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $69.7 million, or 3.9%. The increase in total assets under management or administration can be mostly attributed to increases in the market value of total assets.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 33 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 32,622 $ 28,153 $ 33,040 $ 31,831 $ 30,837 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 83,838 97,657 96,932 82,081 3,978 Total cash and cash equivalents 116,460 125,810 129,972 113,912 34,815 Equity investments 2,079 2,032 1,909 1,987 2,112 Securities available for sale 269,286 266,721 242,258 246,473 265,157 Securities held to maturity 4,090 3,861 4,875 4,203 3,806 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 3,091 3,143 3,138 3,138 5,816 Total investment securities 276,467 273,725 250,271 253,814 274,779 Commercial 855,298 862,597 864,024 857,954 860,209 Mortgage 183,835 181,428 182,724 188,636 193,423 Consumer 249,238 255,012 265,158 274,048 280,812 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,288,371 1,299,037 1,311,906 1,320,638 1,334,444 Allowance for loan losses (19,656 ) (19,745 ) (18,944 ) (19,635 ) (19,645 ) Loans, net 1,268,715 1,279,292 1,292,962 1,301,003 1,314,799 Loans held for sale 624 658 502 1,715 684 Premises and equipment, net 23,605 24,279 24,980 25,514 26,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,220 8,391 - - - Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 1,037 1,188 1,351 1,527 1,709 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,966 32,373 31,572 32,568 33,395 Total assets $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 $ 1,710,166 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 451,985 $ 462,000 $ 484,433 $ 469,887 $ 462,233 Interest-bearing demand deposits 188,843 187,834 179,603 211,099 125,867 Money market accounts 505,084 540,476 537,948 532,489 522,328 Savings deposits 217,434 219,199 217,027 217,621 222,387 Time deposits 177,792 156,993 150,226 144,901 146,094 Total deposits 1,541,138 1,566,502 1,569,237 1,575,997 1,478,909 FHLB advances and other debt 4,195 4,250 4,304 4,358 63,361 Operating lease liabilities 8,250 8,399 - - - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,027 18,887 16,773 17,010 16,116 Total liabilities 1,574,610 1,598,038 1,590,314 1,597,365 1,558,386 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 46,284 46,174 45,820 46,006 45,873 Retained earnings 150,063 146,340 143,129 138,654 132,973 Treasury stock, at cost (12,062 ) (12,191 ) (12,562 ) (12,927 ) (12,998 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,951 ) (8,842 ) (11,411 ) (15,287 ) (14,121 ) Total shareholders' equity 178,387 171,534 165,029 156,499 151,780 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 $ 1,710,166 Period-end shares outstanding 4,868 4,863 4,855 4,837 4,831

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Percent June 30, Percent (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 14,570 $ 14,300 1.9 $ 29,059 $ 28,350 2.5 Taxable securities 1,281 1,264 1.3 2,476 2,553 (3.0 ) Tax exempt securities 306 295 3.7 579 603 (4.0 ) Interest-earning deposits 525 10 5150.0 1,233 32 3753.1 Total interest and dividend income 16,682 15,869 5.1 33,347 31,538 5.7 Interest expense: Deposits 1,544 608 153.9 3,005 1,109 171.0 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 44 (100.0 ) - 137 (100.0 ) Borrowed funds 37 200 (81.5 ) 74 375 (80.3 ) Total interest expense 1,581 852 85.6 3,079 1,621 89.9 Net interest income 15,101 15,017 0.6 30,268 29,917 1.2 Provision for loan losses 150 2,362 (93.6 ) 1,243 3,071 (59.5 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,951 12,655 18.1 29,025 26,846 8.1 Non-interest income: Wealth management group fee income 2,524 2,373 6.4 4,800 4,689 2.4 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,085 1,144 (5.2 ) 2,189 2,308 (5.2 ) Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 1,024 996 2.8 2,055 2,031 1.2 Net gains on securities transactions 19 - N/M 19 - N/M Change in fair value of equity investments 27 26 3.8 116 24 383.3 Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 29 59 (50.8 ) 77 105 (26.7 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned (3 ) (48 ) N/M (86 ) (4 ) N/M Income from bank owned life insurance 16 17 (5.9 ) 31 33 (6.1 ) Other 365 758 (51.8 ) 810 1,614 (49.8 ) Total non-interest income 5,086 5,325 (4.5 ) 10,011 10,800 (7.3 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 5,780 5,564 3.9 11,501 11,278 2.0 Pension and other employee benefits 1,473 1,518 (3.0 ) 3,018 3,176 (5.0 ) Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (141 ) (408 ) N/M (282 ) (816 ) N/M Net occupancy 1,478 1,643 (10.0 ) 3,045 3,251 (6.3 ) Furniture and equipment 595 702 (15.2 ) 1,123 1,360 (17.4 ) Data processing 1,873 1,764 6.2 3,600 3,506 2.7 Professional services 418 508 (17.7 ) 823 1,048 (21.5 ) Legal accruals and settlements - 989 (100.0 ) - 989 (100.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 151 182 (17.0 ) 314 376 (16.5 ) Marketing and advertising 145 255 (43.1 ) 413 604 (31.6 ) Other real estate owned expense 40 100 (60.0 ) 71 238 (70.2 ) FDIC insurance 221 301 (26.6 ) 486 618 (21.4 ) Loan expense 190 184 3.3 386 353 9.3 Other 1,600 1,665 (3.9 ) 2,822 3,152 (10.5 ) Total non-interest expense 13,823 14,967 (7.6 ) 27,320 29,133 (6.2 ) Income before income tax expense 6,214 3,013 106.2 11,716 8,513 37.6 Income tax expense 1,233 486 153.7 2,267 1,547 46.5 Net income $ 4,981 $ 2,527 97.1 $ 9,449 $ 6,966 35.6 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.52 $ 1.94 $ 1.44 Cash dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,866 4,828 4,863 4,825 N/M - Not meaningful

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 16,682 $ 16,665 $ 16,879 $ 16,136 $ 15,869 $ 33,347 $ 31,538 Interest expense 1,581 1,498 1,395 1,057 852 3,079 1,621 Net interest income 15,101 15,167 15,484 15,079 15,017 30,268 29,917 Provision (credit) for loan losses 150 1,093 (218 ) 300 2,362 1,243 3,071 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,951 14,074 15,702 14,779 12,655 29,025 26,846 Non-interest income 5,086 4,925 4,893 7,381 5,325 10,011 10,800 Non-interest expense 13,823 13,497 14,205 13,428 14,967 27,320 29,133 Income before income tax expense 6,214 5,502 6,390 8,732 3,013 11,716 8,513 Income tax expense 1,233 1,034 660 1,802 486 2,267 1,547 Net income $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 6,930 $ 2,527 $ 9,449 $ 6,966 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 1.43 $ 0.52 $ 1.94 $ 1.44 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,834 4,828 4,863 4,825 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 1.61 % 0.59 % 1.09 % 0.82 % Return on average equity 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 6.70 % 11.18 % 9.31 % Return on average tangible equity (a) 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 21.01 % 7.94 % 12.92 % 11.05 % Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 59.79 % 73.58 % 67.83 % 71.55 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 64.72 % 67.47 % 66.74 % 67.84 % Non-interest expense to average assets 3.18 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.52 % 3.15 % 3.45 % Loans to deposits 83.60 % 82.93 % 83.60 % 83.80 % 90.23 % 83.60 % 90.23 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.36 % 4.33 % 4.54 % 4.34 % Yield on investments 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.16 % 2.18 % 2.21 % 2.41 % 2.22 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.07 % 4.07 % 4.01 % 3.96 % 3.94 % 4.07 % 3.94 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.48 % 0.33 % 0.24 % 0.55 % 0.22 % Cost of borrowings 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.58 % 2.38 % 2.41 % 3.52 % 2.31 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.39 % 0.32 % 0.57 % 0.30 % Interest rate spread 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.50 % 3.64 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.73 % 3.69 % 3.74 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 8.92 % 8.88 % 10.18 % 8.88 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 7.69 % 7.60 % 8.99 % 7.60 % Book value per share $ 36.65 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 32.35 $ 31.42 $ 36.65 $ 31.42 Tangible book value per share (a) 31.95 30.54 29.22 27.53 26.55 31.95 26.55 Period-end market value per share 48.34 46.93 41.31 42.43 50.11 48.34 50.11 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.52 0.52 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,290,923 $ 1,296,200 $ 1,306,556 $ 1,330,071 $ 1,328,386 $ 1,293,547 $ 1,321,834 Interest earning assets 1,654,156 1,671,063 1,680,269 1,625,132 1,625,591 1,663,372 1,624,676 Total assets 1,744,599 1,753,788 1,756,765 1,704,721 1,703,722 1,749,168 1,703,386 Deposits 1,539,739 1,565,371 1,576,629 1,501,082 1,495,410 1,552,485 1,492,076 Total equity 173,534 167,385 159,032 154,331 151,216 170,476 150,857 Tangible equity (a) 150,598 144,293 135,766 130,891 127,591 147,463 127,130 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 239 $ 292 $ 472 $ 310 $ 4,107 $ 531 $ 4,587 Non-performing loans (d) 19,505 15,099 12,254 12,629 12,790 19,505 12,790 Non-performing assets (e) 19,719 15,304 12,828 13,356 13,676 19,719 13,676 Allowance for loan losses 19,656 19,745 18,944 19,635 19,645 19,656 19,645 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 1.24 % 0.08 % 0.70 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.51 % 1.16 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.51 % 0.96 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.12 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.80 % 1.12 % 0.80 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.53 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.49 % 1.47 % 1.53 % 1.47 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 100.77 % 130.77 % 154.59 % 155.48 % 153.60 % 100.77 % 153.60 % (a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest

income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions. (c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. (d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. (e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned. (f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.





Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 857,748 $ 10,098 4.72 % $ 855,121 $ 9,663 4.53 % $ 435 $ 30 $ 405 Mortgage loans 182,134 1,713 3.77 % 194,244 1,800 3.72 % (87 ) (111 ) 24 Consumer loans 251,041 2,795 4.47 % 279,021 2,873 4.13 % (78 ) (303 ) 225 Taxable securities 230,085 1,282 2.23 % 240,800 1,266 2.11 % 16 (56 ) 72 Tax-exempt securities 51,413 373 2.91 % 52,527 363 2.77 % 10 (8 ) 18 Interest-earning deposits 81,735 525 2.58 % 3,878 10 1.03 % 515 479 36 Total interest earning assets 1,654,156 16,786 4.07 % 1,625,591 15,975 3.94 % 811 31 780 Non- interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,450 27,130 Other assets 85,051 72,219 Allowance for loan losses (20,058 ) (21,218 ) Total assets $ 1,744,599 $ 1,703,722 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 182,480 $ 179 0.39 % $ 131,863 $ 28 0.09 % 151 15 136 Savings and money market 738,188 790 0.43 % 774,020 419 0.22 % 371 (21 ) 392 Time deposits 163,619 575 1.41 % 130,432 161 0.50 % 414 50 364 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,214 37 3.52 % 40,557 244 2.41 % (207 ) (285 ) 78 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,088,501 1,581 0.58 % 1,076,872 852 0.32 % 729 (241 ) 970 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 455,452 459,095 Other liabilities 27,112 16,539 Total liabilities 1,571,065 1,552,506 Shareholders' equity 173,534 151,216 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,744,599 $ 1,703,722 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 15,205 15,123 $ 82 $ 272 $ (190 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.49 % 3.62 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.69 % 3.73 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (104 ) (106 ) Net interest income $ 15,101 $ 15,017 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 855,985 $ 20,025 4.72 % $ 849,927 $ 19,096 4.53 % $ 929 $ 135 $ 794 Mortgage loans 181,928 3,434 3.81 % 194,579 3,610 3.74 % (176 ) (242 ) 66 Consumer loans 255,634 5,673 4.48 % 277,328 5,717 4.16 % (44 ) (466 ) 422 Taxable securities 221,939 2,480 2.25 % 245,382 2,557 2.10 % (77 ) (253 ) 176 Tax-exempt securities 49,366 706 2.88 % 53,570 742 2.79 % (36 ) (59 ) 23 Interest-earning deposits 98,520 1,233 2.52 % 3,890 32 1.66 % 1,201 1,175 26 Total interest earning assets 1,663,372 33,551 4.07 % 1,624,676 31,754 3.94 % 1,797 290 1,507 Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,898 27,191 Other assets 79,556 72,755 Allowance for loan losses (19,658 ) (21,236 ) Total assets $ 1,749,168 $ 1,703,386 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 189,111 $ 384 0.41 % $ 141,632 $ 63 0.09 % $ 321 $ 27 $ 294 Savings and money market 746,197 1,584 0.43 % 772,019 793 0.21 % 791 (28 ) 819 Time deposits 158,470 1,037 1.32 % 123,813 253 0.41 % 784 87 697 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,241 74 3.52 % 44,616 512 2.31 % (438 ) (616 ) 178 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,098,019 3,079 0.57 % 1,082,080 1,621 0.30 % 1,458 (530 ) 1,988 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 458,707 454,612 Other liabilities 21,966 15,837 Total liabilities 1,578,692 1,552,529 Shareholders' equity 170,476 150,857 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,749,168 $ 1,703,386 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 30,472 30,133 $ 339 $ 820 $ (481 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.50 % 3.64 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.69 % 3.74 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (204 ) (216 ) Net interest income $ 30,268 $ 29,917 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



Chemung Financial Corporation



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation's unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation's results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation's performance with other companies' GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain "non-GAAP financial measures." Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation's reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of "non-GAAP financial measures" certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution's net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution's performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 15,079 $ 15,017 $ 30,268 $ 29,917 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 104 100 105 99 106 204 216 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 15,178 $ 15,123 $ 30,472 $ 30,133 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,654,156 $ 1,671,063 $ 1,680,269 $ 1,625,132 $ 1,625,591 $ 1,663,372 $ 1,624,676 Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.73 % 3.69 % 3.74 %



Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation's ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EFFICIENCY RATIO Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 15,079 $ 15,017 $ 30,268 $ 29,917 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 104 100 105 99 106 204 216 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 15,178 $ 15,123 $ 30,472 $ 30,133 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 5,086 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 7,381 $ 5,325 $ 10,011 $ 10,800 Less: changes in fair value of equity investments - - - (2,093 ) - - - Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions (19 ) - - - - (19 ) - Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,067 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 5,288 $ 5,325 $ 9,992 $ 10,800 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 13,823 $ 13,497 $ 14,205 $ 13,428 $ 14,967 $ 27,320 $ 29,133 Less: amortization of intangible assets (151 ) (163 ) (176 ) (182 ) (182 ) (314 ) (376 ) Less: legal reserve - - - - (989 ) - (989 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 13,672 $ 13,334 $ 14,029 $ 13,246 $ 13,796 $ 27,006 $ 27,768 Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 59.79 % 73.58 % 67.83 % 71.55 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 64.72 % 67.47 % 66.74 % 67.84 %



Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation's stockholders' equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation's total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation's equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END) Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 178,387 $ 171,534 $ 165,029 $ 156,499 $ 151,780 $ 178,387 $ 151,780 Less: intangible assets (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (23,351 ) (23,533 ) (22,861 ) (23,533 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 155,526 $ 148,522 $ 141,854 $ 133,148 $ 128,247 $ 155,526 $ 128,247 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 $ 1,710,166 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,710,166 Less: intangible assets (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (23,351 ) (23,533 ) (22,861 ) (23,533 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,730,136 $ 1,746,560 $ 1,732,168 $ 1,730,513 $ 1,686,633 $ 1,730,136 $ 1,686,633 Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP) 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 8.92 % 8.88 % 10.18 % 8.88 % Book value per share (GAAP) $ 36.64 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 32.35 $ 31.42 $ 36.65 $ 31.42 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 7.69 % 7.60 % 8.99 % 7.60 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 31.95 $ 30.54 $ 29.22 $ 27.53 $ 26.55 $ 31.95 $ 26.55



Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation's average stockholders' equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation's earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation's use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE) Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 173,534 $ 167,385 $ 159,032 $ 154,331 $ 151,216 $ 170,476 $ 150,857 Less: average intangible assets (22,936 ) (23,092 ) (23,266 ) (23,440 ) (23,625 ) (23,013 ) (23,727 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 150,598 $ 144,293 $ 135,766 $ 130,891 $ 127,591 $ 147,463 $ 127,130 Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 6.70 % 11.18 % 9.31 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 21.01 % 7.94 % 12.92 % 11.05 %



Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation's financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation's presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME Reported net income (GAAP) $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 6,930 $ 2,527 $ 9,449 $ 6,966 Net changes in fair value of investments (net of tax) - - - (1,559 ) - - - Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) (14 ) - - - - (14 ) - Legal reserve (net of tax) - - - - 737 - 737 Revaluation of net deferred tax asset - - (445 ) - - - - Net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,967 $ 4,468 $ 5,285 $ 5,371 $ 3,264 $ 9,435 $ 7,703 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,834 4,828 4,863 4,825 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 1.43 $ 0.52 $ 1.94 $ 1.44 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 1.61 % 0.59 % 1.09 % 0.82 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 6.70 % 11.18 % 9.31 % Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 $ 1.11 $ 0.68 $ 1.94 $ 1.60 Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 0.77 % 1.09 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 11.48 % 10.83 % 13.18 % 13.81 % 8.66 % 11.16 % 10.30 %



For further information, contact:

Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO

kkrebs@chemungcanal.com

Phone: 607-737-3714









