Chemesis International Inc. Signs International Supply Agreement for CBD Products





Chemesis signs $1,100,000 USD initial purchase order with a UK based distributor to manufacture CBD products



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces it has received an initial purchase order for $1,100,000 USD for manufacturing CBD products. The purchase order is for CBD products that will be shipped to the United Kingdom ("UK"). These products include cartridges, tinctures, sprays, shots and other liquid formulations.

The total current European cannabis market is estimated to be worth $68.5 billion USD, while the UK is projected to account for $4.6 billion USD of this market1. Currently, the UK CBD market is growing over 10% annually and is expected to approximately total £1 billion by 20252.

This purchase order validates Chemesis' world class processes and products and allows the Company to gain access to the European marketplace. The Company will continue to work with partners that can bring additional penetration into the UK and other European markets.

"This purchase order generates additional sales and most importantly, it allows the Company to access new revenues streams in the growing European market," said Chief Executive Officer of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. "As we continue to work towards accessing global marketplaces where cannabis is thriving, we hope to secure additional contracts and purchase orders."

Due to the competitive nature of the cannabis market, the Company will not disclose who the distributor is at this time.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis' Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

