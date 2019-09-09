Chemesis International Inc. Receives Puerto Rico Hemp Cultivation & Production License



Chemesis' subsidiary Natural Ventures will continue to work with First Medical Cannabis to cultivate, manufacture, distribute, & retail CBD products

Natural Ventures will plant the initial crop in the coming weeks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), is proud to announce its subsidiary, Natural Ventures, in conjunction with First Medical Cannabis LLC, ("First Medical") through its previously announced partnership, has received one of the first hemp cultivation and processing licenses in Puerto Rico. The Company has now finished the climatization of seeds, and will begin planting an initial high potency hemp CBD crop in the coming weeks.



Through its existing licenses and infrastructure, Natural Ventures will continue to leverage its partnership with First Medical by providing manufacturing, processing, distributing, and retailing to consumers in Puerto Rico. The Company will also manufacture a wide array of finished goods such as cosmetics, tinctures, patches, beverages, edibles, and other hemp-derived CBD infused products. Chemesis will ensure that its facilities are fully compliant for distribution to domestic and international markets, which include the continental United States.

"Our partnership with First Medical brings an incredible amount of potential growth for Chemesis," said Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Montero. "The partnership gives Chemesis access to a significant land package in Puerto Rico which will allow the Company to manufacture on a large commercial scale. The Company also continues to source other cultivators on the island to further increase the amount of biomass our facilities are able to process."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis' Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

About Happy Tea Inc.



Happy Tea is leveraging management's relationships with top global influencers, ambassadors, and distribution partners in creating one of the most exciting CBD brands. Happy Tea has grown its online reach to over 60,000 Instagram followers in just six months and is receiving approximately 2 million impressions per day and growing. Happy Tea is in an aggressive growth phase with a clear sales strategy on online digital marketing sales, retail, and international sales. The management team is leveraging past experience from just exiting a $20m USD revenue per year weight loss tea company in creating a leading CBD tea company in Happy Tea. Happy Tea is working towards an IPO in 2020.



