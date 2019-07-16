Chemesis International Inc. Announces Addition of Chief Science Officer, Dr. Joshua Hartsel



Dr. Hartsel has extensive experience in large scale commercial extraction facilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces the addition of Chief Science Officer, Dr. Joshua Hartsel, a leader in the Research and Development of cannabis and hemp extraction technologies across the industry.



Dr. Hartsel's experience in the cannabis industry has a special focus on extraction and finished goods manufacturing. His experience working with both THC & CBD on a commercial scale and building several startups offers significant value to the team. Chemesis is primarily focused on ensuring product consistency and quality, with his guidance, the company will exceed those objectives.

Dr. Hartsel earned his Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Medicinal Organic Chemistry, and received his Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry from Radford University. Continuing his graduate studies on malaria insecticides with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Hartsel also spent several years at the University of California, Irvine as a postdoctoral fellow in the Public Health Department.

Dr. Hartsel previous working experience in the cannabis industry includes:

Chief Executive Officer of Delta-9 Technologies, where he leads the company's successful development of industrial-scale automated hydrocarbon extractors.

Chief Executive Officer of Blue Sky Technologies, where he develops industrial scale extraction of cannabidiol (CBD) and rare non-psychoactive cannabinoid and supplements.

Chief Science Officer at Ananda Hemp, where Dr. Hartsel designed and managed the build of a commercial scale extraction laboratory.

In addition, Dr. Hartsel has worked as the Director of R&D for Privateer Holdings and CV Sciences, where he assisted in the development and strategic investments into cannabis products.

"Chemesis has assembled an asset portfolio that I believe my expertise can be leveraged," said Dr. Joshua Hartsel. "I look forward to working together with the Chemesis' team and the extraction facilities to further add efficiencies and increase the Company's capabilities."

"The addition of Dr. Hartsel brings a wealth of hands on experience in commercial scale extraction but also relationships that will allow the Company to continue to grow our extraction services," said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. "His education and experience will allow Chemesis to continue to delivery high quality products and excel in its manufacturing capabilities."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands which cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis' Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states, and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

