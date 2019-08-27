Quantcast

Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MEDFORD, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Management is scheduled to participate in the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Due to the format of this event no webcast is available.

Management is also scheduled to present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live or recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investor" section of the company's website at www.chembio.com.  

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio's registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to its trademark.

Investor contact:

Lynn Pieper Lewis

Gilmartin Group

(415) 937-5402

investor@chembio.com

Source: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CEMI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7826.95
-26.79  ▼  0.34%
DJIA 25777.90
-120.93  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 2869.16
-9.22  ▼  0.32%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar