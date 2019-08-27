Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





MEDFORD, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Management is scheduled to participate in the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Due to the format of this event no webcast is available.

Management is also scheduled to present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live or recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investor" section of the company's website at www.chembio.com.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio's registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to its trademark.

Investor contact:

Lynn Pieper Lewis

Gilmartin Group

(415) 937-5402

investor@chembio.com



