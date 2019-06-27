Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for its Point-of-Care Multiplex Test for Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya





MEDFORD, N.Y. , June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced that is has obtained a CE mark for its DPP Zika/Dengue/Chikungunya multiplex test system.



Chembio's DPP Zika/Dengue/Chikungunya multiplex test allows simultaneous and discrete detection of antibodies for both active (IgM) and prior exposure (IgG) to the Zika, dengue, and chikungunya viruses, which is important for both treatment and surveillance. The test is performed using a small (10µL) drop of fingertip blood and provides quantitative results in approximately 15 minutes when used with the company's handheld DPP Micro Reader.

"We are pleased to receive the CE mark for our multiplex test designed to detect Zika, dengue, and chikungunya viruses and look forward to commercializing this test in the eligible European and Caribbean nations," stated John Sperzel, Chembio's Chief Executive Officer. "Co-circulation of these three arboviruses, which can produce similar patient symptoms, hampers clinical differential diagnoses. We believe our multiplex test can be an important tool in combating these serious and sometimes deadly diseases."

According to the World Health Organization, approximately one-half of the world's population is at risk of infection from at least one of the three arboviruses: Zika, dengue or chikungunya.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

