Quantcast

Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint, said, "During the second quarter, we continued to advance our lead clinical programs toward key interim data readouts expected in the second half of 2019. We look forward to reporting additional clinical data for CK-101, our novel, oral, third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, before year-end, with the goal of commencing a Phase 3 clinical trial in first-line EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") in 2020. In May, we announced positive interim clinical results for cosibelimab (formerly CK-301), our fully human anti-PD-L1 antibody, showing anti-tumor activity across multiple advanced cancers. The initial data are encouraging and potentially differentiate cosibelimab from other drugs in this class as a result of its dual mechanism of action through engaging both T-cells and NK cells. We intend to announce updated clinical data on cosibelimab later this year."

Financial Results:

  • Cash Position: As of June 30, 2019, Checkpoint's cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, pro-forma cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 (excluding third quarter 2019 operations) totaled approximately $16.2 million, after giving effect to approximately $3.0 million of net proceeds from the utilization of the Company's At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the "ATM") during the third quarter of 2019. Checkpoint believes that its cash and cash equivalents and projected licensing revenue, along with the additional capital raised in the third quarter of 2019, will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operating cash requirements for at least 12 months.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.1 million, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $1.4 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included $0.2 million of non-cash stock expenses, compared to a credit of $0.4 million in stock compensation expense for the second quarter of 2018. The Company expects that, for the balance of 2019, research and development expenses will continue to remain lower than the comparable periods in 2018.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.8 million, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.4 million. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included $0.7 million of non-cash stock expenses, compared to $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.8 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.23 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. The net loss for the second quarter of 2019 included $0.9 million of non-cash stock expenses, compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • In May 2019, Checkpoint announced positive interim safety and efficacy data from its ongoing multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial of cosibelimab. Cosibelimab is a high affinity, fully-human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 ("PD-L1") and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 ("PD-1") and B7.1 receptors. Cosibelimab is potentially differentiated from currently marketed PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies with a half-life that supports sustained >99% tumor target occupancy and the additional benefit of a functional Fc domain capable of inducing antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity ("ADCC") for potentially enhanced efficacy in certain tumor types. Cosibelimab appeared to be safe and well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. Objective responses and target lesion reductions were observed across diverse tumor types, particularly in NSCLC and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
  • In July 2019, Checkpoint announced that it was added to the Russell 2000® Index.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). In addition, Checkpoint is currently evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts intended to support one or more Biologics License Application submissions. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our plans to submit one or more BLAs and seek accelerated approvals for cosibelimab, statements regarding the potential differentiation of cosibelimab, statements relating to the half-life and functional Fc domain of cosibelimab translating into potential enhanced efficacy, statements relating to how long we believe our cash will fund our operations, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@checkpointtx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 775-5956

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 940-0135

tplohoros@6degreespr.com   



 
CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  June 30, 2019     December 31, 2018  
  (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,205     $ 21,995  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   967       1,372  
Other receivables - related party   1,051       1,532  
Total current assets   15,223       24,899  
Total Assets $ 15,223     $ 24,899  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,093     $ 12,317  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   921       776  
Total current liabilities   8,014       13,093  
Total Liabilities   8,014       13,093  
               
Commitments and Contingencies              
               
Stockholders' Equity              
Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 60,000,000 shares authorized              
Class A common shares, 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018   1       1  
Common shares, 29,960,034 and 27,076,154 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   3       3  
Common stock issuable, 0 and 960,428 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   -       1,748  
Additional paid-in capital   113,284       105,451  
Accumulated deficit   (106,079 )     (95,397 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   7,209       11,806  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,223     $ 24,899  
               



 
CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  For the three months ended June 30,     For the six months ended June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenue - related party $ 1,051     $ 127     $ 1,403     $ 470  
                               
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development   4,120       5,453       8,701       12,385  
General and administrative   1,758       1,352       3,461       3,546  
Total operating expenses   5,878       6,805       12,162       15,931  
Loss from operations   (4,827 )     (6,678 )     (10,759 )     (15,461 )
                               
Other income                              
Interest income   35       39       77       57  
Total other income   35       39       77       57  
Net Loss $ (4,792 )   $ (6,639 )   $ (10,682 )   $ (15,404 )
                               
Loss per Share:                              
Basic and diluted net loss per common share outstanding $ (0.15 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.57 )
                               
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding   32,704,590       29,044,962       32,475,465       26,910,116  
                               

Source: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CKPT, FBIO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8039.16
176.33  ▲  2.24%
DJIA 26378.19
371.12  ▲  1.43%
S&P 500 2938.09
54.11  ▲  1.88%
Data as of Aug 8, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar