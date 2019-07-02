Quantcast

Check Point Software to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on July 24. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

To follow this and other Check Point news visit:

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

©2019 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved

     
INVESTOR CONTACT:    MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer    Ekram Ahmed   
Check Point Software Technologies   Check Point Software Technologies
+1.650.628.2040   +1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com   press@checkpoint.com

Source: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CHKP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8084.79
-6.37  ▼  0.08%
DJIA 26730.70
13.27  ▲  0.05%
S&P 500 2966.19
1.86  ▲  0.06%
Data as of Jul 2, 2019 | 2:15PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar