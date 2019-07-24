Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results





SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019:

Total Revenue: $488 million, a 4 percent increase year over year

Deferred Revenues: $1,286 million, an 11 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income : $ 213 million, representing 44 percent of revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income : $ 242 million, representing 50 percent of revenues

GAAP EPS : $ 1.21, Non-GAAP EPS: $1. 38

"Second quarter results were driven by 13 percent growth in our security subscriptions revenues, which included our advanced threat prevention and our CloudGuard family of products," said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. "We continued to expand our product offerings during the second quarter with the introduction of new technologies which included Malware DNA, a new artificial intelligence-based engine that accelerates zero-day threat prevention, and CloudGuard Log.ic, providing threat protection and context-rich security intelligence."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019:

Total Revenue:$488 million compared to $468 million in the second quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase year over year.

GAAP Operating Income: $213 million compared to $224 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing 44 percent and 48 percent of revenues in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Non-GAAP Operating Income:$242 million compared to $247 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing 50 percent and 53 percent of revenues in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

GAAP Taxes on Income:$48 million compared to $43 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share: GAAP net income was $186 million compared to $198 million in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.21 compared to $1.24 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share: Non-GAAP net income was $211 million compared to $218 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.38 compared to $1.37 in second quarter of 2018, a 1 percent increase year over year.

Deferred Revenues: As of June 30, 2019, deferred revenues were $1,286 million compared to $1,158 million as of June 30, 2018, an 11 percent increase year over year.

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities and Short Term Deposits: $4,110 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $4,042 million as of June 30, 2018.

Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations of $233 million compared to $213 million in the second quarter of 2018, a 9 percent increase year over year.

Share Repurchase Program: During the second quarter of 2019, the company repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Key Business Highlights

During the quarter, we announced initiatives, products and research, attached is a summary of the key ones:

Check Point Launches Channel Initiatives to Increase Value and Accelerate Benefits to Partners

New incentives give VARs extra rewards for customer purchases of CloudGuard IaaS through AWS & Azure marketplaces; the new engage app enables even closer partner relationships to boost sales activities.

Product & Technology Announcements

Check Point Introduces 16000 and 26000 Series Security Gateways

Delivering Terabit-Per-Second Threat Prevention: 16000/26000 series integrated with R80.30, SandBlast Technology, and the Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator deliver 1 Tera-bps Gen V Threat Prevention.

Check Point Software Exposes Unseen Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution

CloudGuard Log.ic provides threat protection and context-rich security intelligence in the public cloud, enabling operations teams to see every IaaS and PaaS asset, understand cloud activities, and easily launch forensics.

Check Point Software Introduces Malware DNA

New Artificial Intelligence-based Malware Detection Engine to Accelerate Zero-Day Threat Prevention: New engine scans unknown malware for code patterns that match existing known malware, further accelerating the identification and blocking of previously undiscovered malware, and reducing response times.

Applications & Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Check Point Research https://research.checkpoint.com uncovered numerous findings that included vulnerabilities in widely deployed applications and services such as ISPsystem and Microsoft Management Console. In addition, the research team exposed various campaigns targeting IPTV Platforms, government targets and more.

EA Games Vulnerability

Check Point Research identified a chain of vulnerabilities in one of the world's largest gaming companies, Electronic Arts. The potential damage could have involved an attacker gaining access to a user's credit card information and the ability to fraudulently purchase in game currency on behalf of the user.

The NSO WhatsApp Vulnerability - This is How It Happened

Check Point Research provided the first technical analysis of the critical vulnerability found in the popular WhatsApp messaging application that allowed spyware to be injected into victims' phones.

Vulnerabilities in ISPsystem

Check Point Research found a critical security vulnerability in ISPsystem software, which allowed an attacker to hijack a session of another logged-in user and take control over that user's web sites, virtual machines, billing data, etc.

Microsoft Management Console (MMC) Vulnerabilities

Check Point Research discovered several vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Management Console (MMC) that would allow an attacker to deliver a malicious payload.

Vulnerability in Xiaomi Pre-Installed Security App

Check Point Research discovered a vulnerability in one of the preinstalled apps in one of the world's biggest mobile vendors, Xiaomi. The attack was exposed when pre-installing the ‘Guard Provide' security app.

We Decide What You See: Remote Code Execution on a Major IPTV Platform

Check Point Research discovered critical vulnerabilities in a Ukrainian TV streaming platform that, if exploited, could leave service providers exposed to a serious breach including the entire customer database of personal info and financial details.

Malware and Campaigns Research

Agent Smith: A New Species of Mobile Malware

Check Point Research discovered a new variant of mobile malware that infected around 25 million devices, while the users remained unaware. Disguised as Google related apps, the malware exploits various known Android vulnerabilities and replaces installed apps on the device with malicious versions without user interaction.

PlaNETWORK: Face to Face with Cyber Crime

Check Point Research carried out an investigative research that allowed for a rare opportunity of coming face to face with real-life threat actors. These threat actors were an Indonesian group called "plaNETWORK". Check Point Research has responsibly reported its findings regarding plaNETWORK to regional law enforcement agencies who are now looking into the matter.

FINTEAM: Trojanized TeamViewer against Government Targets

Check Point Research spotted a targeted attack against officials within government finance authorities and representatives in several embassies in Europe. The attack, which starts with a malicious attachment disguised as a top-secret U.S. document that weaponized TeamViewer to gain control of the infected computer.

PreAMo: A Clicker Campaign found on Google Play

Check Point Research uncovered a series of applications conducting fraudulent activities against Ad Agencies. The malware found from those leads, dubbed ‘PreAMo', imitates the user by clicking on banners. The malware was downloaded over 90 million times across six applications.

The Muddy Waters of APT Attacks

The Iranian APT, Muddy Water, has been active for several years. Check Point Research took a deeper look and analyzed a new campaign of it targeting Belarus that started via targeted emails sent to organizations there.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on July 24, 2019, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit the website: www.checkpoint.com/ir.

Third Quarter Investor Conference Participation Schedule:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 21 st Annual Global Technology Leadership Forum

August 12, 2019 - Vail, CO

Annual Global Technology Leadership Forum August 12, 2019 - Vail, CO Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

September 4, 2019 - New York, NY

September 4, 2019 - New York, NY Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

September 10-11, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV (Meetings Only)

Members of Check Point's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's web site. To view these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

©2019 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, including Malware DNA, CloudGuard Log.ic and Zero Trust, expectations related to our new channel initiatives, and our participation in investor conferences during the third quarter of 2019. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses and the related tax affects. Check Point's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of Check Point's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist the investment community to see the Company "through the eyes of management," and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Products and licenses $121,825 $125,666 $234,622 $243,805 Security subscriptions 148,663 132,076 292,638 259,327 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 270,488 257,742 527,260 503,132 Software updates and maintenance 217,628 210,028 432,684 416,964 Total revenues 488,116 467,770 959,944 920,096 Operating expenses: Cost of products and licenses 21,368 21,595 40,991 40,973 Cost of security subscriptions 6,478 4,085 11,760 7,726 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 27,846 25,680 52,751 48,699 Cost of Software updates and maintenance 23,148 22,381 45,836 43,058 Amortization of technology 1,388 546 2,776 1,092 Total cost of revenues 52,382 48,607 101,363 92,849 Research and development 58,875 50,289 116,509 103,652 Selling and marketing 138,300 124,493 273,340 244,251 General and administrative 26,026 20,421 50,138 41,959 Total operating expenses 275,583 243,810 541,350 482,711 Operating income 212,533 223,960 418,594 437,385 Financial income, net 20,890 16,415 39,798 31,275 Income before taxes on income 233,423 240,375 458,392 468,660 Taxes on income 47,889 42,689 92,926 83,834 Net income $185,534 $197,686 $365,466 $384,826 Basic earnings per share $1.22 $1.26 $2.38 $2.44 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share 152,019 156,982 153,472 157,571 Diluted earnings per share $1.21 $1.24 $2.36 $2.40 Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 153,687 159,669 155,156 160,674





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $488,116 $467,770 $959,944 $920,096 Non-GAAP operating income 241,800 247,123 476,714 486,121 Non-GAAP net income 211,474 218,183 416,929 428,074 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.38 $1.37 $2.69 $2.67 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 153,687 159,669 155,156 160,674





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating income $212,533 $223,960 $418,594 $437,385 Stock-based compensation (1) 25,974 20,827 50,806 43,141 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 3,293 2,336 7,314 5,595 Non-GAAP operating income $241,800 $247,123 $476,714 $486,121 GAAP net income $185,534 $197,686 $365,466 $384,826 Stock-based compensation (1) 25,974 20,827 50,806 43,141 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 3,293 2,336 7,314 5,595 Taxes on the above items (3) (3,327) (2,666) (6,657) (5,488) Non-GAAP net income $211,474 $218,183 $416,929 $428,074 Diluted GAAP Earnings per share $1.21 $1.24 $2.36 $2.40 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.17 0.13 0.33 0.27 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04 Taxes on the above items (3) (0.02) (0.02) (0.04) (0.04) Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.38 $1.37 $2.69 $2.67 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 153,687 159,669 155,156 160,674 (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of products and licenses $35 $39 $68 $76 Cost of software updates and maintenance 1,000 851 1,939 1,537 Research and development 4,704 4,212 9,007 8,248 Selling and marketing 6,219 4,448 12,305 9,738 General and administrative 14,016 11,277 27,487 23,542 25,974 20,827 50,806 43,141 (2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses: Amortization of technology-cost of revenues 1,388 546 2,776 1,092 Research and development 1,511 974 3,525 2,871 Selling and marketing 394 816 1,013 1,632 3,293 2,336 7,314 5,595 (3) Taxes on the above items (3,327) (2,666) (6,657) (5,488) Total, net $25,940 $20,497 $51,463 $43,248





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in thousands) ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $249,101 $303,687 Marketable securities and short-term deposits 1,366,217 1,448,092 Trade receivables, net 320,622 495,390 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,942 74,738 Total current assets 2,016,882 2,321,907 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 2,494,259 2,287,345 Property and equipment, net 85,996 78,514 Deferred tax asset, net 65,654 84,688 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 993,731 991,539 Other assets 91,277 64,220 Total long-term assets 3,730,917 3,506,306 Total assets $5,747,799 $5,828,213





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $939,514 $980,175 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities 358,544 351,695 Total current liabilities 1,298,058 1,331,870 Long-term liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 346,889 357,779 Income tax accrual 406,944 356,750 Other long-term liabilities 33,847 9,425 787,680 723,954 Total liabilities 2,085,738 2,055,824 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 774 774 Additional paid-in capital 1,692,077 1,597,800 Treasury shares at cost (7,455,122) (6,844,702) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 15,852 (24,497) Retained earnings 9,408,480 9,043,014 Total shareholders' equity 3,662,061 3,772,389 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,747,799 $5,828,213 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits $4,109,577 $4,039,124





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $185,534 $197,686 $365,466 $384,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,644 4,144 7,219 8,032 Amortization of intangible assets 1,782 940 3,564 1,880 Stock-based compensation 25,974 20,827 50,806 43,141 Realized loss on marketable securities 9 87 486 89 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net (6,787) 341 174,537 181,736 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities 19,905 (12,013) 3,182 7,194 Deferred income taxes, net 2,736 1,096 6,289 5,043 Net cash provided by operating activities 232,797 213,108 611,549 631,941 Cash flow from investing activities: Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash - - (5,509) - Investment in property and equipment (5,121) (4,767) (14,701) (9,439) Net cash used in investing activities (5,121) (4,767) (20,210) (9,439) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 11,709 79,152 63,000 99,097 Purchase of treasury shares (324,955) (249,549) (629,949) (498,957) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (4,444) (3,124) (5,092) (3,423) Net cash used in financing activities (317,690) (173,521) (572,041) (403,283) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net 24,920 (2,169) 51,155 (25,559) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits (65,094) 32,651 70,453 193,660 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the beginning of the period 4,174,671 4,009,054 4,039,124 3,848,045 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the end of the period $4,109,577 $4,041,705 $4,109,577 $4,041,705





Investors: Kip E. Meintzer Media: Ekram Ahmed Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies +1.650.628.2040 +1.650.628.2260 ir@checkpoint.com press@checkpoint.com

Source: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.