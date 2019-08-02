Chart Industries Supplies Nitro Beverages





ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart") (Nasdaq:GTLS) is pleased to be a key supplier for liquid nitrogen dosing products in food & beverage nitro beverages. Today, August 2nd, Starbucks is giving out free Nitro Cold Brew at stores across the United States. The in-store shots are from compressed nitrogen gas; our liquid nitrogen dosing is used in another Starbucks product, Double Shot Coffee, which is sold and served in aluminum cans. Liquid nitrogen dosing adds pressure in the can for the packaging process.



Our liquid nitrogen dosing technology supports and expands the distribution of Cold Brewed Coffee. This technology is not only beneficial to companies like Starbucks, it supports hundreds of small scale cold brewed coffee makers around the world. Chart's liquid nitrogen dosing technology provides the same cascading effect for cold brewed coffee served in cans.

"We are excited to support our customers' focus on the benefits of nitrogenation in beverages, further expanding our specialty markets which are expected to grow double digits in the next three years. We expect further market penetration globally as the nitrogenation of beverage applications becomes more and more common," said Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO.

