Chart Industries Acquires Harsco Air-X-Changers





ATLANTA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart") (Nasdaq:GTLS) today completed the previously announced acquisition of Harsco Corporation's Industrial Air-X-Changers business ("Air-X-Changers").



Effective immediately, Chart will report in four segments: (i) Distribution & Storage East ("D&S East"), (ii) Distribution & Storage West ("D&S West"), (iii) Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics ("E&C Cryogenics") and (iv) Energy & Chemicals FinFans ("E&C FinFans"). E&C FinFans will focus on our unique and broad product offering and capabilities in air cooled heat exchangers and fans. This segment will be comprised of the Hudson Products businesses, Air-X-Changers, and Chart Cooler Services.

"I am excited to complete the Air-X-Changers acquisition on schedule, which provides strong backlog for the second half of 2019, immediate margin accretion to us, and a strong team," said Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO. "Eric Clower, who has demonstrated consistent profitable growth as the General Manager for Air-X-Changers over the past 8 years, will continue to build our E&C FinFans business as the segment President, effective immediately. In addition, Kari Hendrix will be our Vice President of Finance for E&C FinFans, supporting Eric with her 22 years of experience in the business. We welcome all of the Harsco AXC team to the Chart family."

