Chaparral Energy to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced the company will present at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver at 8 a.m. Mountain on Wednesday, August 14. It will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 and 14.



A copy of Chaparral's most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 132,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 225,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com

Investor Contact Media Contact Scott Pittman Brandi Wessel Chief Financial Officer Communications Manager 405-426-6700 405-426-6657 investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com brandi.wessel@chaparralenergy.com

