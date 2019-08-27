Quantcast

Chaparral Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 09:15:00 AM EDT


OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) will present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 4.

A copy of Chaparral's most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 130,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 221,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

 

Source: Chaparral Energy Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CHAP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7872.59
18.85  ▲  0.24%
DJIA 25921.75
22.92  ▲  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.57
5.19  ▲  0.18%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 10:59AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar