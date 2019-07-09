Chaparral Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call





OKLAHOMA CITY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced it will issue its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-Q report on Thursday, August 8. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results that morning at 9 a.m. Central.



Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 1291065. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company's website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call's conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

A copy of the Form 10-Q and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company's website at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 132,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 225,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

