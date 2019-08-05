Chanticleer Holdings Little Big Burger Launches App and Loyalty Platform



Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company and Just Fresh to Follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands, today announced that its Little Big Burger brand has launched an app and loyalty platform.



Fred Glick, Chanticleer Holdings president, stated, "The new Little Big Burger mobile application features rewards, VIP tiers, and in-app ordering, customized around 8000 consumer interviews on what they want from a loyalty program at LBB, BGR and ABC.

"This, when combined with our new all-in-one customer engagement platform provided by Thanx, will help us leap forward with targeted email marketing and integrated customer feedback tools without buying and implementing multiple different technologies.

"With the launch of the app, we are offering consumers a free burger with the goal of driving 100,000 sign-ups this year. If we can get 15% of our guests in our loyalty platform and they all come in an average of one time more per month, it has the potential of resulting in approximately $3.2 million in sales and $1.1 million in cash flow."

Nearly half of all LBB guests currently belong to a restaurant loyalty program. According to a 2017 report on Customer Loyalty Statistics from Businesswire.com and McKinsey Research Corp., restaurant loyalty club members spend an average of $2.14 more than other guests. 82% of loyalty club members referred at least one person while spending an average of 67% more on an annual basis than other guests. The industry average of active Loyalty Club members (Restaurant sector) ranged from 5% to 20% of total transactions.

In the near term, Chanticleer anticipates rolling out apps and loyalty platforms for its BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, American Burger Company and Just Fresh brands as well.

Direct links to download:

Thanx is a technology company that drives incremental revenue for restaurants and retailers through personalized marketing campaigns and deeper customer loyalty. Thanx is an automated customer engagement platform that gives businesses a single view of who their customer is by seamlessly combining all databases, ranging from loyalty, credit card, email marketing and more, to build a clear customer profile. Thanx delivers deeper, data-driven relationships that increase same-store sales and lifetime value from top customers and acquires more who look like them.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some portions of this press release, particularly those describing Chanticleer's goals and strategies, contain 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as 'expects,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'anticipates' or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. While Chanticleer is working to achieve those goals and strategies, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include conditions and servicing of current debt obligations, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, the need for significant capital, increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors, any of which could have an adverse effect on the business plans of Chanticleer, its reputation in the industry or its expected financial return from operations and results of operations. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Chanticleer that they will achieve such forward-looking statements. For further details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they may be amended from time to time. Chanticleer undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



