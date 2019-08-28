Quantcast

ChannelAdvisor to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:10:00 PM EDT


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that Richard Cornetta, Chief Financial Officer, and Traci Mangini, Director, Investor Relations will present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.  For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Investor Contact:

Traci Mangini

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

traci.mangini@channeladvisor.com

(919) 228-4886

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

(919) 249-9798

Source: ChannelAdvisor Corporation

