ChannelAdvisor to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019.  On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period.  A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com.

           
What:         ChannelAdvisor Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
           
When:         Thursday, August 8, 2019
           
Time:         8:00 a.m. ET
           
Live Call:         (855) 638-4821, Passcode 2690019, Toll Free
           
          (704) 288-0612, Passcode 2690019, Toll
           
Webcast:         http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)
           

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce.  For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.  Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.  For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com

Investor Contact:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Traci Mangini

+1 (919) 228-4886

traci.mangini@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Tamara Gibbs

+1 (919) 249-9798

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

Source: ChannelAdvisor Corporation

