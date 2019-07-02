Changes in DELMA Group's Board of Directors



MONTREAL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:DLMA) -- The Delma Group Inc. ("Delma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Yves Séguin joined the Board of Directors of the Company and has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. With over 40 years of experience in business, government and institutions, Yves Séguin is well known for the extent of his business network and his in-depth understanding of regulatory issues, the mechanics of governments' entities, and fiscal policies. A strong negotiator, he has participated in many major transactions. As a seasoned administrator, he has served on the boards of various public and private companies. Mr. Séguin, has also acted as Finance Minister for the Government of Quebec (2003-2005) and Minister of Revenue and Labor (1987-1992), as president of the Commission on Fiscal Imbalance (2001-2002) and as director positions with the Bank of Montreal and Vivendi Group in France. Mr. Séguin, lawyer by profession since 1976, has also practiced in important business law firms during the course of his career. Since 2008, he has been the president of SNCO Finance, a corporate financial advisory firm that works with financial institutions and private financial groups.



Mr. Séguin will replace Mr Terence Badour who resigned, for personal reasons, as director of the Board of the Delma Group. Delma wishes to thank Mr. Badour for his involvement in the Company's Board over the past year.

About The Delma Group Inc.:

Delma operates in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, industrial, residential and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Company's investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables the group to capture development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

