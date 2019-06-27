Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq:CHNG) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of Its IPO



ADVISORY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq:CHNG), a company inspiring a better healthcare system, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).

In honor of the occasion, Neil de Crescenzo, President & CEO, will ring the Closing Bell

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Change Healthcare Inc.

Change Healthcare is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.