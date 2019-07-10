Quantcast

    Champion Bear Grants Share Options

    July 10, 2019


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:CBA) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 84,945 common shares of Champion Bear to the Company's President and a Director (at an exercise price of $0.16 per share until July 9, 2024).  The options replace previously issued options, which expired on July 7, 2019.

    The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

    For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. at Phone: (403) 229-9522 or Fax: (403) 229-9518.  Champion Bear's website is www.championbear.com

    No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

