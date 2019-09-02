CGG: CGG Anticipates Q3 2019 Segment Revenue above $350m and Upgrades its 2019 Financial Objectives





CGG Anticipates Q3 2019 Segment Revenue above $350m and Upgrades its 2019 Financial Objectives

Paris, France - September 2, 2019

CGG announced today that its third quarter 2019 segment revenue is expected to be above $350m, based on strong multi-client sales in the range of $160m (including transfer fees) and steady demand for Geoscience technology and Equipment.

Based on these estimates and considering current solid commercial outlook, CGG is raising its full-year 2019 guidance. The Company's 2019 segment revenue is expected to increase by more than 10% year on year with segment EBITDAs margin around 50% and segment operating income around $200m.

As a result, CGG is expecting to generate positive Net Cash Flow this year, for the first time since 2012.

