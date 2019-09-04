CGE Energy Launches Multiple Marketing Initiatives to Expand Sales Pipeline





BRIGHTON, Mich., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), today announced the launch of multiple marketing initiatives to help enact their aggressive marketing plan to help drive their 5-year revenue and earnings growth projections.



CGE has teamed up with multiple marketing partners to grow the sales pipeline, one being a nationally ranked, Inc. 500 "Top 10 Marketing Company". As an extension of CGE Energy's in-house marketing team, these new marketing partners bring additional certified digital marketing professionals including marketing experts, developers, content writers, designers, and video producers who understand today's digital marketing needs. Using a mix of proven business-to-business digital marketing tactics and channels, CGE will build a strong pipeline of qualified leads for its sales force.

The CGE management team tracks the ongoing performance of their marketing initiatives. "It's all about optimization. With our now expanded marketing team, we are constantly fine-tuning our message and channel of delivery to create the best customer experience, improve closure rates and shorten the sales cycle," says Paul Schneider, VP of Marketing.

To improve their customer's experience, CGE is rolling out an improved customer facing web portal. This keeps the customers engaged and up to date throughout the installation process, provides ongoing energy savings reports, and allows them to report maintenance requests. As a Sustainability Partner, CGE guides the customer along each step of their journey to sustainability, resulting in an improved customer experience.

Additionally, the CGE and Roush teams are currently working together to build 1/10th scale demonstration units of their WIND-e20 wind turbine. To facilitate pre-sales of the production turbines, an innovative "opt-in" marketing strategy, in which there is no cost to bring the turbine to a facility, will be unveiled in the coming months. As a glimpse into the building of the 1/10th scale demonstrators, interested readers can view some of the engineered drawings here.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. CGE's proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today's best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE's exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine. This integrated approach supports the vision behind CGE's "Power to Make a Difference" corporate philosophy.

