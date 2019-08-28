CGE Energy Issues Shareholder Letter Update





President/CEO Zaplitny Makes $6-Million Stock Purchase



BRIGHTON, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTCPink: CGEI), today announced the issuance of the following shareholder letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Zaplitny.



Dear CGE Energy Shareholders and Partners:

As I look back on the past few years, it is remarkable how much we have accomplished. In the beginning of 2015, our team saw a need in the industry and began a focus in pursuit of new ongoing, annuity-based revenue streams. With this, we expanded our product offering from a focus on primarily LED lighting, to incorporating renewable resources like solar PV. After almost two years of development, this concept went on to become our "CGE Sustain" program, a comprehensive energy solution with no capital cost to the customer.

Today, our vision is to become a leading energy service company (ESCO) and support a shift of businesses, schools, municipalities, data centers, HUD housing, and manufacturers in reducing their dependence on utilities and rising energy costs. With a market transition to onsite generation, energy storage and micro-grids, CGE is well placed to participate in a substantial way. Nearly every organization, whether it is a business, school or government entity, can benefit from energy efficiency and renewable energy technology solutions. We have many examples of successful projects in each industry. Our plan is to grow significantly over the next 5 years by ramping-up resources, expanding geographically and completing the development of our wind turbine.

I feel enormously blessed to work along side my team, who are all considered my partners. Our management team and employees have built an exceptional organization. It has been their dedication and perseverance that made this possible. Each day, we work hard to save our customers on their energy bills, upgrade their infrastructure, and increase their facility's asset values. We empower them to use these energy savings to be re-invested to create American jobs or to pay it forward in the community.

Because of their belief in the impact CGE Energy is producing in everyday lives, the Officers and Directors of the Company, have purchased and intend to continue to strengthen their investments in the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company have unanimously voted and signed a resolution to sell to Zaplitny $6,000,000 of stock. Details to follow on this transaction.

On behalf of the Company's Senior Management team, Board of Directors and employees, I would like to thank you for your continued support of CGE Energy. We thank you for journeying along with us to build CGE Energy. Remember, each of us have the "Power to make a difference."

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. makes it easy for businesses, local governments, and non-profits to receive the benefits of sustainable energy projects with no upfront cost. CGE hand-selects the very best facilities to partner with and turns their wasted energy into immediate and continuous savings for the customer. By uniquely selling sustainability-as-a-service, CGE's proprietary Sustain business model delivers an exclusive combination of today's best energy efficiency and sustainable energy generation technologies, including CGE's exclusive WIND•e20® wind turbine.

To learn more visit http://www.cgeenergy.com.

