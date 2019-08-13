C&F Financial Corporation Announces Acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Incorporated



TOANO, Va. and MONTROSS, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:CFFI) ("C&F") today announced the agreement to acquire Peoples Bankshares, Incorporated (OTC Pink:PBVA) and its subsidiary Peoples Community Bank (collectively "Peoples") for stock and cash valued at approximately $21.4 million. C&F, parent of Citizens and Farmers Bank, will enter the counties of Westmoreland, King George, Richmond and Stafford via the merger. At June 30, 2019, Peoples had $194 million in total assets.



Founded in 1913, Peoples serves the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and the cities of Fredericksburg and Richmond, Virginia. The company serves individuals and small businesses in these communities.

Thomas F. (Tom) Cherry, President & Chief Executive Officer of C&F, remarked, "Both of our banks have a similar background of dedication to their customers, employees and communities. This is an exciting opportunity for two community-focused banks to come together and we are thrilled for our future together as we continue to serve our markets."

Robert (Bob) Bailey, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Peoples, stated, "All of us here at Peoples are enthusiastic about the partnership with C&F and the future with our combined company. Coming together with C&F will give Peoples' customers a more robust set of offerings while still maintaining the personal relationships that we enjoy."

Mr. Cherry furthered, "This partnership is a strong step for our company. The addition of Peoples to our recently announced plans to open three new financial centers in Charlottesville, Richmond and Williamsburg creates a better opportunity to service our customers."

Based upon financial data as of June 30, 2019, the combined company will have $1.8 billion in assets and 30 offices across central and eastern Virginia.

The merger is structured such that each Peoples shareholder will receive the combination of 0.5366 shares of C&F common stock and $27.00 in cash per share. As of August 13th, 2019, the combined stock and cash consideration implied a valuation of $54.79 per share, which represents 136% of Peoples' tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019. After full realization of cost savings, C&F expects to achieve earnings per share accretion of nearly 10% and an internal rate of return of over 20%.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by each of the boards of directors of C&F and Peoples. Completion of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Peoples. The transaction is expected to close in early 2020.

Following the merger, Tom Cherry will remain the President & Chief Executive Officer of C&F Financial Corporation and C&F Bank. Bob Bailey will join C&F as Senior Banking Officer for the Northern Neck region of Virginia.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. served as financial advisor and Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to C&F Financial Corporation. Sandler O'Neill & Partners served as financial advisor and Troutman Sanders LLP served as legal counsel to Peoples Bankshares, Incorporated.

About C&F Financial Corporation

C&F Financial Corporation, headquartered in West Point, Virginia is a financial holding company which owns Citizens and Farmers Bank. C&F operates 25 retail branches and three commercial loan offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor. As of June 30, 2019, C&F had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in deposits, and $1.2 billion in gross loans. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.cffc.com.

About Peoples Bankshares, Incorporated

As of June 30, 2019, Peoples had $194 million in total assets, $172 million in deposits, and $148 million in gross loans. For additional information on Peoples Bankshares, Incorporated and Peoples Community Bank, please visit www.peoplescommunitybank.biz.

