CF Energy Announces Payment Date of First Installment Dividend of 2019

First Installment Dividend of 2019

Reference is made to the press release of CF Energy issued on January 30, 2019 that announced, among other things, the declaration of the first installment dividend in respect of the 2019 year (the "2019 First Installment Dividend") in the amount of approximately RMB 3,500,000 million. The Company has determined that the amount of the 2019 First Installment Dividend will be RMB 3,500,000 (C$649,600 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB as at September 4, 2019), an equivalent of approximately C$0.010 per common share, based on the total number of common shares outstanding as of September 4, 2019.

The 2019 First Installment Dividend is payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019. Trading in the common shares of CF Energy will begin on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on September 13, 2019.

Second Installment of the 2019 Special Dividend

The press release of CF Energy issued on January 30, 2019 also announced the declaration of the 2019 special dividend of RMB 12.9 million (approx. C$2,546,815 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB as at January 30, 2019) to be distributed in two equal installments (the "2019 Special Dividend") with the first installment paid out in early April 2019. The board of directors of the Company has also approved the payment of the second Installment of the 2019 Special Dividend in December 2019 with record date, ex-dividend date and payment date to be confirmed and announced in due course.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the stock symbol "CFY". It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China's the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

