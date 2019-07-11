Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces That it Has Completed MAG and DCIP Surveys on its Tordillo Project





TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "CEG") (CSE-CEG; OTCQB-CEGMF) reported today that it has completed MAG and DCIP surveys on its Tordillo Project located in the Valparaiso region, Los Andes province, approximately 150 km east-northeast of Santiago, Chile and approximately 50 km east-northeast of the city of San Felipe, Chile. The total Tordillo prospect encompasses 6,880 hectares and is located 13 km east-northeast of the Noranda/Anglo American West Wall porphyry copper deposit as well as 3 km southeast of Anglo American Novicio porphyry copper deposit. The three prospects all lie in the central porphyry copper belt of Chile where the Company's former Pimenton mine is located.



The exploration objective of the DCIP and MAG surveys at the Tordillo Project is to detect the source of porphyry/IOCG copper mineralization. The DCIP P-DP provides two independent datasets, capable of measuring subsurface resistivity (structure, alteration & lithology) and chargeability (mineralization) to depth. The MAG survey provides variations of the magnetic field capable of mapping structure, alteration and lithology.

The main feature at Tordillo is a strongly leached silicified, sericitized and brecciated dacite-porphyry intrusive within an amphitheatre, measuring 1.5 km across. The breccias carry disseminated limonite and specularite together with tourmaline, some local copper oxides, chalcopyrite and pyrite. At the northern of the dacitic intrusive with silicified volcanics there is a zone of reddish alteration that extends over a distance exceeding 1 km in length and 600 m in width. This zone hosts narrow, surface-leached, siliceous veins containing massive specularite and chalcopyrite.

The surveys were completed by Quantec Geoscience whose headquarters are located near Toronto, Canada with an office also located in Las Condes, Chile.

Dr. David R.S. Thomson, a Director of CEG and Director of Exploration and a Qualified Person who has approved the contents of this news release stated that he is pleased with the results of the Quantec surveys in that they have identified two specific areas within the Tordillo Project on which additional work is required. The Company is currently reviewing the conclusions and considering the recommendations described in the surveys.

The aggregate cost of the Quantec surveys was approximately US$65,000.

The reader can review these surveys in their entirety on the Company's website at www.cegmining.com.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

