Cerner Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.18 per issued and outstanding share. The cash dividend will be payable on Oct. 9, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 25, 2019.
Cerner intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends, with future declarations subject to approval by its Board of Directors and their determination that the declaration of dividends remains in the best interests of Cerner and its shareholders. The decision of whether to pay future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be based on the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, the requirements of applicable law and any other factors the Board of Directors may deem relevant.
About Cerner
Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.
All
statements
in
this
press
release
that
do
not
directly
and
exclusively
relate
to
historical
facts
constitute
forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements
are
based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner's management with respect to future events and
are
subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that Cerner's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward- looking statements. The words "intends," "future", "estimate", "anticipate", or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions
are
intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding future dividends. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but
are
not limited
to:
possibility
of
significant
costs
and
reputational
harm
related
to
product
related
liabilities;
potential
claims
for
system errors
and
warranties;
the
possibility
of
interruption
at
our
data
centers
or
client
support
facilities,
or
those
of
third
parties
with whom we have contracted (such as public cloud providers), that could expose us to significant costs and reputational harm; the possibility of increased expenses, exposure to legal claims and regulatory actions and reputational harm associated with a cyberattack
or
other
breach
in
our
IT
security
or
the
IT
security
of
third
parties
on
which
we
rely;
our
proprietary
technology
may be subject to claims for infringement or misappropriation of intellectual property rights of others, or may be infringed or misappropriated by others; material adverse resolution of legal proceedings or other claims; risks associated with our global operations, including without limitation greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable and stringent data privacy regulations; risks associated
with
fluctuations
in
foreign
currency
exchange
rates;
changes
in
tax
laws,
regulations
or
guidance
that
could
adversely affect
our
tax
position
and/or
challenges
to
our
tax
positions
in
the
U.S.
and
non-U.S.
countries;
risks
related
to
our
dependence
on
strategic
relationships
and
third-party
suppliers;
risks inherent
with
business
acquisitions
and
combinations
and
the
integration
thereof
into
our
business
or
relating
to
disputes
involving such acquisitions or combinations; risks associated with volatility and disruption resulting from global economic or market conditions; significant competition and our ability to quickly respond to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring competitive new solutions, devices, features and services to market in a timely fashion; managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; risks
associated
with
our
outstanding
and
future
indebtedness,
such
as
compliance
with
restrictive
covenants,
which
may limit
our
flexibility
to
operate
our
business;
changes
in
accounting
standards
issued
by
the
Financial
Accounting
Standards
Board or other standard-setting bodies may adversely affect our financial statements; the potential for losses resulting from asset impairment
charges;
changing
political,
economic,
regulatory
and
judicial
influences,
which
could
impact
the
purchasing
practices and
operations
of
our
clients
and
increase
costs
to
deliver
compliant
solutions
and
services;
non-compliance
with
laws,
government regulation
or
certain
industry
initiatives
or
failure
to
deliver
solutions
or
services
that
enable
our
clients
to
comply
with
laws
or regulations
applicable
to
their
businesses;
variations
in
our
quarterly
operating
results;
potential
variations
in
our
sales
forecasts compared
to
actual
sales;
volatility
in
the
trading
price
of
our
common
stock
and
the
timing
and
volume
of
market
activity;
inability to
reduce
expenses
and
costs
to
the
extent
currently
anticipated;
risks
that
Cerner's
revenue
growth
may
be
lower
than
anticipated and/or
that
the
mix
of
revenue
shifts
to
low
margin
revenue;
risks
that
our
stock
repurchase
program
or
quarterly
dividend
program will
not
be
fully
implemented
or
enhance
long-term
shareholder
value;
risks
that
Cerner's
business
may
be
negatively
affected
as a
result
of
future
proxy
fights
or
the
actions
of
activist
shareholders;. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and
factors
affecting
Cerner's
business
is
contained
in
Cerner's
filings
with
the
Securities
and
Exchange
Commission.
The
reader should
not
place
undue
reliance
on
forward-looking
statements,
since
the
statements
speak
only
as
of
the
date
that
they
are
made. Except as required by
law,
Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions,
the
occurrence
of
unanticipated
events,
or
changes
in
our
business,
results
of
operations
or
financial
condition
over time.
Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, akells@cerner.com
Media Contact: Misti Preston, (816) 299-2037, misti.preston@cerner.com
Cerner's Internet Home Page: www.cerner.com
Source: Cerner Corporation
