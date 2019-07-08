Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer



Medtronic veteran to join the health care technology company

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, announced today that Tracy Platt will join the company as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. She will be responsible for leading the company's global Human Resources (HR) function, including organization development, integrated talent management, leadership development and culture. Platt has more than 20 years of experience and joins Cerner after spending nearly 10 years in executive HR roles at Medtronic, a global health care giant that develops and distributes medical devices. Platt succeeds Julie Wilson who spent 24 years at Cerner before retiring on June 30.



Platt is recognized as a mission-driven change agent with deep business expertise and brings invaluable health care experiences from Medtronic and other key organizations including Cardinal Health and GE Healthcare. She has spent much of her career in a variety of business transformation related roles serving in a primary leadership capacity during Medtronic's 2015 acquisition of Covidien. Platt's most recent role at Medtronic included HR leadership for their Global Operations organization and driving an enterprise-wide operating model transformation.

"I'm thrilled to add Tracy to our team," said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO, Cerner. "Earlier this year, Cerner introduced a new operating model to better align the company around faster, more scalable innovation and our clients' success. Tracy brings a unique combination of deep HR experience and well-honed strategic and business capabilities. She also has the credentials to further cement the operating model across Cerner's global organization."

"This is an incredible opportunity," said Tracy Platt. "I am energized and honored to be a part of shaping the future of health care delivery through ground-breaking technology, talent development and fostering a culture of innovation. Cerner is in a key position to lead this evolution in health care, given its outstanding capabilities coupled with its unlimited potential. I look forward to be a part of this important journey."

Platt holds professional certifications in executive coaching, lean-six sigma, change management, HRCI (GPHR/SPHR), organization development and has an MS in industrial/organizational psychology from Kansas State University. Tracy will officially begin her role with Cerner on July 15.

