CEOs of Dorian LPG, Epic Gas and Avance Gas to Discuss the LPG Shipping Sector Trends & Outlook

Webinar - Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11AM ET

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, July 2nd at 11:00 am EST, Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar to discuss the LPG shipping sector.



Nicolas Bornozis, President - Capital Link, Inc.

John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE: LPG)

Charles Maltby, CEO - Epic Gas Ltd (OSE:EPIC/ME)

Peder Carl Gram Simonsen, CFO and Interim CEO - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE:AVANCE)

Mats Bye, Equity Research Analyst - DNB Markets

The sharp rise in US - China arbitrage is already having wide repercussions on global LPG market dynamics and trade flows.

During this webcast, we will focus on the dynamics of the LPG market to discuss global supply and demand, processing technology developments and deployments, trading patterns and market risks.

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 45 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company. Dorian LPG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange makes regulatory filings with the SEC, while Epic Gas and Avance Gas are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and make regulatory filings in Norway.

ABOUT DORIAN LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG currently owns and operates twenty-two modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece.

For further information, visit the company's website www.dorianlpg.com

ABOUT EPIC GAS

Epic Gas owns and operates a fleet of fully pressurised gas carriers providing seaborne services for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemicals. The company controls a fleet of 40 vessels which serve the international supply chains of leading oil majors and commodity traders throughout Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. The Company's shares are traded over the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "EPIC-ME".

For further information, visit the company's website www.epic-gas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

Avance Gas is one of the world's leading VLGC ship-owners and operators. We operate a fleet of 14 modern VLGCs transporting LPG globally. Avance Gas transports LPG from either Middle East Gulf or US Gulf to destinations in Europe, South America, India and Asia. Avance Gas chartering strategy is to offer our customers a combination of spot voyages and Contract of Affreightments. Avance Gas commercial operation is based in Oslo, Norway. The Company's shares are traded over the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "AVANCE".

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com.

ORGANIZER -- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based Advisory and Investor Relations firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes fourteen conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

