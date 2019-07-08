Quantcast

Century Aluminum Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 05:11:00 PM EDT


CHICAGO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) will report second quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:



Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)

peter.trpkovski@centuryaluminum.com

(312) 696-3112

 

Source: Century Aluminum Company

