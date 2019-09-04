Centrexion Therapeutics Announces CNTX-4975, CNTX-0290 and CNTX-6970 Data Presentations at PAINWeek 2019 National Conference





BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing non-opioid, non-addictive therapies for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will present one oral presentation on CNTX-6970 and four poster presentations on CNTX-4975, CNTX-6970 and CNTX-6016 at the 13th Annual PAINWeek National Conference taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 3-7, 2019.

Full abstracts are available online at the PAINWeek Abstract Book. The poster presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Phase 1 Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Multiple Ascending Doses of the Selective Oral CCR2 Antagonist CNTX-6970 in Healthy Subjects

Session Title: Poster/Podium Presentations

Poster Number: 102

Presentation Date & Time:Friday, September 6 at 11:20am PT

Location: POS-02

Poster Presentations

Title: Evaluation of the Efficacy of Intra-articular CNTX-4975 in Subjects With Knee Osteoarthritis: Results From an 8-Week Study

Session Title: Scientific Poster Session and Reception

Poster Number: 100

Presentation Date & Time:Thursday, September 5 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm PT

Location: POS-01

Title: Phase 1 Study of the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single Ascending Doses of the Novel Oral CCR2 Antagonist, CNTX-6970, in Healthy Volunteers

Session Title: Scientific Poster Session and Reception

Poster Number: 101

Presentation Date & Time:Thursday, September 5 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm PT

Location: POS-01

Title: Evaluation of the Selective Oral CCR2 Antagonist CNTX-6970 in the Treatment of Osteoarthritis Pain; Results from Preclinical Studies of Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy

Session Title: Scientific Poster Session and Reception

Poster Number: 104

Presentation Date & Time:Thursday, September 5 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm PT

Location: POS-01

Title: Evaluation of the Selective Oral CB2 Agonist CNTX-6016 for the Treatment of Neuropathic Pain: Pharmacokinetic, Efficacy, and Safety Findings from Preclinical Studies

Session Title: Scientific Poster Session and Reception

Poster Number: 103

Presentation Date & Time:Thursday, September 5 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm PT

Location: POS-01

About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disease in the U.S., currently affecting more than 30 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. OA occurs when cartilage, the tissue that envelops the structural bones within a joint, gradually deteriorates. These changes cause pain, swelling and problems moving the joint. Although OA can affect any joint, it most often affects joints in the knees, hips, lower back and neck, small joints of the fingers and the bases of the thumb and big toe. Over time, patients with knee OA tend to become inactive due to pain and joint stiffness and reduced function.

About CNTX-4975

CNTX-4975, Centrexion's most advanced product candidate, is an investigational synthetic, ultra-pure intra-articular injection of trans-capsaicin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain associated with knee OA. CNTX-4975 is designed to be administered directly into the joint where the pain stimulus originates and to selectively and locally target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers. In January 2018, CNTX-4975 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain associated with knee OA.

About CNTX-6970

CNTX-6970 is a novel, potent and selective investigational CCR2 (C-C chemokine receptor type 2) antagonist currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Chemokine receptor type 2, or CCR2, is the receptor for a cytokine known as monocyte chemoattractant protein-1, or MCP-1. Pre-clinical data suggest that CCR2, and MCP-1, are upregulated in immune cells, such as macrophages, microglial cells and astrocytes which play a central role in the origination of pain signals. CNTX-6970 has been shown to reduce pain signaling by inhibiting the CCR2 receptor which has a dual effect: stopping immune cells from releasing the potent cytokine MCP-1 and stopping MCP-1 from stimulating pain fibers to send pain signals. CNTX-6970 conferred analgesia in multiple pre-clinical chronic pain models, with particular activity in models of inflammatory pain. CNTX- 6970 is predicted to be well suited to treat inflammatory chronic pain, and Phase 1 studies have shown the treatment was well tolerated with demonstrated pharmacologic and pharmacodynamic activity.

About CNTX-6016

CNTX-6016 is a novel, potent and highly selective investigational cannabinoid 2 (CB2) agonist currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. There are two distinct cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2. A major factor holding back the development of drugs targeting the cannabinoid receptors relates to psychotropic adverse effects from CB1 activation in the central nervous system, or CNS. Whereas adverse CNS effects appear to relate to activation of CB1, published studies support that activation of CB2 receptors results in analgesia without the CB1 psychotropic effects. In pre-clinical studies CNTX-6016 was shown to be 16,000-fold selective for CB2 over CB1 and conferred analgesia in multiple pre-clinical chronic pain models, with particular activity in models of neuropathic pain. CNTX-6016 is predicted to be well suited for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, such as diabetic and autoimmune neuropathic pain and chemotherapy induced neuropathy.

About Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation

Centrexion is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in identifying, developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic pain.

