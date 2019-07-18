Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Webcast



NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC will host a webcast for the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) (the "Fund") on Tuesday, July 23, at 2:00pm ET. Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions. There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call.



Date Time Registration and Webcast Link Dial-In ID July 23, 2019 2:00pm ET https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kz6mbg3



(866) 781-9913 or

(629) 228-0901 2894358

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("PSG") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $365 billion of assets under management as of March 30, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

The Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor and sub-placement agent.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Source: Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC.