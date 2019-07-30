CemtrexLabs Named a Top App Developer by Clutch





Long Island City, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex today announced that their subsidiary, CemtrexLabs (cemtrexlabs.com), has been ranked as one of the world's top small business web developers by Clutch, one of the world's largest B2B ratings and reviews sites in the world.



CemtrexLabs delivers cutting edge technology solutions to help businesses grow through digital transformations, mobile experiences and technological innovation. CemtrexLabs has served hundreds of companies, ranging from small businesses to globally recognized brands, delivering a wide-range of technologies from augmented and virtual reality experiences, mobile apps, websites and business-critical web portals.

Recent CemtrexLabs projects include:

Development of a web-based logistics platform for New York City-based Big A Solutions

Development of Puff Daddy's Revolt Summit's web presence

Richemont's ARcadium experience at Hudson Yards

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Jimin Song, lead UX designer at CemtrexLabs and for flagship products like Cemtrex's SmartDesk. "Our priority is to push the boundaries of delightful user experience design, and we deliver that to every job. We look forward to growing and continuing our thirst for innovative experiences for businesses around the world."

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: operational losses and negative cash flows; any need for additional financing; market acceptance of our products; our ability to manufacture and develop effective products and solutions; indebtedness to our lenders; current and future economic conditions that may adversely affect our business and customers; potential fluctuation of our revenues and profitability from period to period which could result in our failure to meet expectations; our ability to maintain adequate levels of working capital; our ability to incentivize and retain our current senior management team and continue to attract and retain qualified scientific, technical and business personnel; our ability to expand our product offerings or to develop other new products and services; our ability to generate sales and profits from current product offerings; rapid technological changes and new technologies that could render certain of our products and services to be obsolete; competitors with significantly greater financial resources; introduction of new products and services by competitors; challenges associated with expansion into new markets; and, other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Cemtrex, Inc. Phone: 631-756-9116 investors@cemtrex.com General Inquiries sales@cemtrex.com

Source: Cemtrex Inc.