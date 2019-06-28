Quantcast

Cemtrex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 11:52:00 AM EDT


Long Island City, NY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  -  Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, announced today announced that on June 28, 2019 the Company received notification from the Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the Symbol CETX.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Cemtrex, Inc.
Phone: 631-756-9116
investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries
sales@cemtrex.com

Source: Cemtrex Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CETX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar