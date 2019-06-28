Cemtrex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance





Long Island City, NY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, announced today announced that on June 28, 2019 the Company received notification from the Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. The Company's shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the Symbol CETX.



About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

