Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference





New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc., (CETX, CETXP, CETXW) will be presenting at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference in on Thursday September 5th, 2019 at 2:00 pm EST.



The Conference will be held at 599 Lexington Avenue, 22nd floor, New York, NY.

Cemtrex's Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, will be making the presentation and discussing the Company's recent developments such as the sale of the Company's EMS segment and other growth opportunities. The Company will also be on hand for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

