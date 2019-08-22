Quantcast

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Completes Sale of EMS Subsidiary, ROB Cemtrex

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 08:40:00 AM EDT


New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading global technology company, announced today that it has completed the sale of its EMS business, ROB Cemtrex. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction Cemtrex received a total consideration of €6,367,199 for the sale of the business.

ROB Cemtrex provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which includes product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, comprehensive testing services and completely assembled electronic products. The business consists of approximately 250 employees with operations based in Germany and Romania.

Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil, commented, "The sale of ROB represents an important step in successfully delivering our strategy. We felt the timing was right with the outlook in the Eurozone being tepid for years to come, and other more lucrative opportunities here domestically. With the sale completed, Cemtrex will continue to utilize its resources to focus on investing in opportunities with attractive long term growth that leverage the Company's assets and expertise."

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Relations
Cemtrex, Inc.
Phone: 631-756-9116
investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries
sales@cemtrex.com

Source: Cemtrex Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CETX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8020.21
71.65  ▲  0.90%
DJIA 26202.73
240.29  ▲  0.93%
S&P 500 2924.43
23.92  ▲  0.82%
Data as of Aug 21, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar