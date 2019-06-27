Cemtrex EMS Segment Receives $6M in New Orders, Backlog at $50M





Long Island City, NY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, announced today that the company received approximately $6M new orders in its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Segment over the last few months and its backlog remains strong at $50M.



The Company's recent orders were driven primarily by customers in medical devices, automotive technology, automation, and measurement devices. The orders came from both new customers and existing customers such as ERBE, ABB, and Heinzmann. Cemtrex's EMS segment achieved approximately $44M in revenues in CY 2018.

Cemtrex's Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, "Cemtrex's EMS segment continues to win new business from both new and existing clients. Our backlog gives us continued confidence as we have already locked in enough orders to see growth in our year over year sales over the next twelve months."

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world's most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

