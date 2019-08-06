Quantcast

    CEMATRIX Corporation Secures New Infrastructure Projects

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 07:55:00 AM EDT


    Contracts To Date Rise to $23.2 Million

    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") announces that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. and MixOnSite USA Inc. have secured $2.7 million in new Canadian and U.S. infrastructure contracts. These new contracts increase this year's contracted sales to $23.2 million.

    Total contracts and verbally awarded projects for CEMATRIX Group increased by $1.1 million to approximately $32.8 million to date, of which approximately $6.8 million are currently scheduled to carry over into 2020.

    "These new infrastructure projects continue to firm up and substantiate what is forecasted to be another record year for CEMATRIX, while adding to the backlog for the following year," stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO.

    CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through the recent acquisition of Chicago Based MixOnSite, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information, please contact:

    Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

    Phone: (403) 219-0484

    Jeff Walker, The Howard Group - Investor Relations

    Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

    jeff@howardgroupinc.com 

    Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 1, 2019 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.

    Source: CEMATRIX Corporation

